Holy Cross hires Marquette assistant Nelson as head coach

July 3, 2019 3:31 pm
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Holy Cross has named Marquette assistant Brett Nelson its next head coach, replacing the retired Bill Carmody.

Athletic director Marcus Blossom announced the hire Wednesday, less than a month after Carmody retired. The 38-year-old Nelson spent the last five seasons at Marquette, including two as associate head coach.

He helped guide the Golden Eagles to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2016-17 and 2018-19, a second-place finish in the Big East this past season and the NIT quarterfinals in 2017-18.

Nelson previously coached at Ball State, Drake, Arkansas and Marshall. He was an All-American at Florida, where he was a three-year starter and member of four NCAA Tournament teams, including the Gators’ 2000 team that reached the national championship game.

Carmody coached the Crusaders the last four seasons. Nelson becomes the 18th head coach in the Patriot League program’s history.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

