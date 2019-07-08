Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Home Run Derby Winners

July 8, 2019 10:48 pm
 
2019 — Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets (Progressive Park)

2018 — Bryce Harper, Washington (Nationals Park)

2017 — Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees (Marlins Park)

2016 — Giancarlo Stanton, Miami (Petco Park)

2015 — Todd Frazier, Cincinnati (Great American Ball Park)

2014 — Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland (Target Field)

2013 — Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland (Citi Field)

2012 — Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers (Kauffman Stadium)

2011 — Robinson Cano, N.Y. Yankees (Chase Field)

2010 — David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox (Angel Stadium)

2009 — Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers (Busch Stadium)

2008 — Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins (Yankee Stadium)

2007 — Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angels (AT&T Park)

2006 — Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies (PNC Park)

2005 — Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies (Comerica Park)

2004 — Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles (Minute Maid Park)

2003 — Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels (U.S. Cellular Field)

2002 — Jason Giambi, New York Yankees (Miller Park)

2001 — Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks (Safeco Field)

2000 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs (Turner Field)

1999 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners (Fenway Park)

1998 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners (Coors Field)

1997 — Tino Martinez, New York Yankees (Jacobs Field)

1996 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants (Veterans Stadium)

1995 — Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox (The Ballpark in Arlington)

1994 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners (Three Rivers Stadium)

1993 — Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers (Camden Yards)

1992 — Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics (Jack Murphy Stadium)

1991 — Cal Ripken, Baltimore Orioles (SkyDome)

1990 — Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs (Wrigley Field)

Get our daily newsletter.