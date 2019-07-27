Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Lineup

July 27, 2019 5:37 pm
 
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Lexington, Ohio
Lap length: 2.258 miles
(Car number in parentheses)

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:05.1569 (124.757 mph)

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:05.5317 (124.044)

3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:05.7885 (123.560)

4. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:05.8958 (123.358)

5. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 01:06.2040 (122.784)

6. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 01:06.4914 (122.253)

7. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:05.5650 (123.981)

8. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:05.6999 (123.726)

9. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:05.7231 (123.683)

10. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:05.7328 (123.664)

11. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:05.7567 (123.619)

12. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:06.0428 (123.084)

13. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 01:05.9377 (123.280)

14. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 01:05.7588 (123.615)

15. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:05.9745 (123.211)

16. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 01:05.9981 (123.167)

17. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:06.3723 (122.473)

18. (20) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 01:06.1800 (122.829)

19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 01:06.4156 (122.393)

20. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 01:06.2115 (122.770)

21. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 01:06.5488 (122.148)

22. (31) RC Enerson, Chevrolet, 01:06.3196 (122.570)

23. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 01:07.0491 (121.237)

