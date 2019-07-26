Listen Live Sports

Hopkins taken off physically unable to perform list

July 26, 2019 6:41 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been taken off the physically unable to perform list and practiced after missing just one day of training camp.

Hopkins was placed on the list with ankle and shoulder injuries, but passed a physical on Friday morning and practiced with the team.

Hopkins, who is entering his seventh season, had 115 catches for 1,572 yards receiving — both career-highs — last season. His yards receiving ranked season in the NFL and he had 11 touchdown receptions.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

