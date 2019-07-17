Listen Live Sports

Howard scores career-high 33, Storm close on 10-0 run

July 17, 2019 10:01 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Natasha Howard scored a career-high 33 points, Sami Whitcomb made five of Seattle’s 12 3-pointers and the Storm closed the game on a 10-0 run to beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-79 on Wednesday night.

Seattle led 78-66 with 6:25 left until Minnesota made 3-pointers on its next three possessions to pull within three. The Lynx got as close as 80-79 , but Seattle answered with 10 straight points, highlighted by Whitcomb’s drive and no-look pass to Alysha Clark.

Whitcomb had 15 points and eight assists and Clark added 12 points and seven rebounds. Seattle (11-8) has won a season-high three straight games without stars Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd.

Seattle opened the game on a 15-4 run as Minnesota made just two of its first eight shots. The Storm led 26-16 after the first quarter and 40-30 at halftime behind 25 combined points from Howard and Whitcomb.

Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota (10-8). Danielle Robinson added 14 points, 10 assists and four steals.

