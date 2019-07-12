Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hurricanes, Dzingel agree on 2-year, $6.75M contract

July 12, 2019 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and free agent center Ryan Dzingel have agreed on a two-year, $6.75 million contract.

The deal announced Friday by general manager Don Waddell will pay Dzingel $3.25 million this season and $3.5 million in 2020-21.

The 27-year-old split last season between Ottawa and Columbus, and had career highs with 26 goals, 30 assists and 56 points.

Waddell says Dzingel “can be an impact player offensively” and is “an excellent fit for our forward group.”

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.