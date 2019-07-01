Listen Live Sports

Hyndman loaned to Atlanta by Bournemouth

July 1, 2019 7:42 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Midfielder Emerson Hyndman, the 23-year-old grandson of former Dallas coach Schellas Hyndman, has been loaned to Atlanta United by Bournemouth of the Premier League for the rest of the Major League Soccer season.

Atlanta said Monday it has the option to purchase Hyndman’s rights at the end of the loan. The team acquired Hyndman’s MLS discovery rights from Dallas for an international roster slot in 2019 and 2020, plus $200,000 in general allocation money.

Hyndman joined Fulham’s youth academy in 2011 and made his professional debut in August 2014. He signed with Bournemouth on a free transfer in June 2016, was loaned to Glasgow Rangers and later Hibernian.

He has made two appearances for the U.S. national team, but none since 2016.

___

