Incoming Louisville basketball star out 4-6 months

July 25, 2019 1:31 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville freshman guard David Johnson will be out four to six months because of an injury to his left shoulder.

The university says Thursday that Johnson was hurt during practice Monday and will need surgery.

Coach Chris Mack calls it “tough news” but he expects the 6-foot-5 player to return in time to “impact our team this season.”

Johnson was a four-year starter at Trinity High School in Louisville. During his senior year, he averaged 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists and led the team to a 30-8 record and the Kentucky state championship.

