Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indiana’s Ali Patberg gets 6th year of hoops eligibility

July 5, 2019 3:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana guard Ali Patberg has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

The school announced Friday that Patberg will have two years of eligibility remaining. She averaged 15.8 points and 4.8 assists to lead the Hoosiers (21-13) last season.

Patberg was an All-Big Ten second-team selection and helped Indiana reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Patberg, who is from Columbus, Indiana, transferred from Notre Dame in 2017. She missed her freshman season with an injury and played in 22 games as a sophomore for the Irish.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.