Indians 10, Astros 4

July 31, 2019 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
Houston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 2 3 0
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Mercado cf 3 2 1 0
Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 5 1 1 3
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 3
Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 Jo.Rmir 3b 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 2 2 1 Luplow lf 4 1 2 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 3 Bauers dh 3 1 0 0
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 R.Perez c 3 2 2 4
R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 35 10 11 10
Houston 013 000 000— 4
Cleveland 030 034 00x—10

E_Lindor (6). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Houston 8, Cleveland 5. 2B_Correa (14), Gurriel (27), Lindor (23), Mercado (15). HR_Correa (13), C.Santana (23), Kipnis (9), R.Perez 2 (18). S_Mercado (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy L,1-1 4 8 6 6 1 1
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2
McHugh 1 3 4 4 1 2
Sneed 1 0 0 0 1 1
B.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Plesac W,6-3 5 6 4 4 3 3
Goody H,6 1 0 0 0 1 1
O.Perez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cimber 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hand 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Urquidy pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Plesac pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Devenski.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:10. A_23,961 (35,225).

