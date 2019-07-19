Indians 10, Royals 5

|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Lindor ss
|5
|3
|3
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Mercado cf
|5
|2
|5
|2
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Cthbert 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arteaga ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Strling cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Viloria c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bauers dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|36
|10
|16
|10
|Kansas City
|101
|003
|000—
|5
|Cleveland
|104
|011
|03x—10
DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 3. LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Merrifield (28), H.Dozier (18), Lindor 2 (20), Mercado (12), Naquin (15). 3B_Merrifield (9). HR_Naquin (9). SB_Lindor (14), Mercado (9). CS_Luplow (2). SF_Kipnis (5), R.Perez (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Montgomery L,1-3
|2
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Flynn
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|K.McCarthy
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wi.Peralta
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|Bieber W,9-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|4
|6
|Goody H,4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber H,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O.Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Montgomery pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd
HBP_by Wi.Peralta (G.Allen). WP_Flynn, K.McCarthy.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:20. A_26,640 (35,225).
