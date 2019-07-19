Indians 10, Royals 5

Kansas City Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld dh 5 1 2 3 Lindor ss 5 3 3 0 A.Grdon lf 5 1 2 0 Mercado cf 5 2 5 2 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Luplow lf 3 1 2 1 Cthbert 1b 2 0 0 0 G.Allen ph-lf 0 0 0 1 Arteaga ss 4 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 5 0 1 2 N.Lopez 2b 4 1 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 1 Strling cf 4 1 1 0 R.Perez c 4 0 0 1 Viloria c 2 1 1 0 Bauers dh 4 1 2 0 Naquin rf 3 2 2 2 Totals 33 5 9 4 Totals 36 10 16 10

Kansas City 101 003 000— 5 Cleveland 104 011 03x—10

DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 3. LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Merrifield (28), H.Dozier (18), Lindor 2 (20), Mercado (12), Naquin (15). 3B_Merrifield (9). HR_Naquin (9). SB_Lindor (14), Mercado (9). CS_Luplow (2). SF_Kipnis (5), R.Perez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Montgomery L,1-3 2 6 5 5 0 1 Flynn 3 3 1 1 3 0 K.McCarthy 1 3 1 1 0 0 Hill 1 1 0 0 0 2 Wi.Peralta 1 3 3 3 1 0 Cleveland Bieber W,9-3 5 2-3 7 5 5 4 6 Goody H,4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Cimber H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1 O.Perez 1 0 0 0 1 0

Montgomery pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd

HBP_by Wi.Peralta (G.Allen). WP_Flynn, K.McCarthy.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:20. A_26,640 (35,225).

