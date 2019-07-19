Listen Live Sports

Indians 10, Royals 5

July 19, 2019 10:53 pm
 
Kansas City Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld dh 5 1 2 3 Lindor ss 5 3 3 0
A.Grdon lf 5 1 2 0 Mercado cf 5 2 5 2
H.Dzier 3b 4 0 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 0 0
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Luplow lf 3 1 2 1
Cthbert 1b 2 0 0 0 G.Allen ph-lf 0 0 0 1
Arteaga ss 4 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 5 0 1 2
N.Lopez 2b 4 1 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 1
Strling cf 4 1 1 0 R.Perez c 4 0 0 1
Viloria c 2 1 1 0 Bauers dh 4 1 2 0
Naquin rf 3 2 2 2
Totals 33 5 9 4 Totals 36 10 16 10
Kansas City 101 003 000— 5
Cleveland 104 011 03x—10

DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 3. LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Merrifield (28), H.Dozier (18), Lindor 2 (20), Mercado (12), Naquin (15). 3B_Merrifield (9). HR_Naquin (9). SB_Lindor (14), Mercado (9). CS_Luplow (2). SF_Kipnis (5), R.Perez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Montgomery L,1-3 2 6 5 5 0 1
Flynn 3 3 1 1 3 0
K.McCarthy 1 3 1 1 0 0
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 2
Wi.Peralta 1 3 3 3 1 0
Cleveland
Bieber W,9-3 5 2-3 7 5 5 4 6
Goody H,4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cimber H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1
O.Perez 1 0 0 0 1 0

Montgomery pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd

HBP_by Wi.Peralta (G.Allen). WP_Flynn, K.McCarthy.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:20. A_26,640 (35,225).

