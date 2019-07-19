Indians 10, Royals 5

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.313
|Gordon lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Cuthbert 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.294
|Arteaga ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Starling cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Viloria c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|5
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Mercado cf
|5
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|a-Allen ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Bauers dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Naquin rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.293
|Totals
|36
|10
|16
|10
|4
|3
|Kansas City
|101
|003
|000—
|5
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|104
|011
|03x—10
|16
|0
a-hit by pitch for Luplow in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Merrifield (28), Dozier (18), Lindor 2 (20), Mercado (12), Naquin (15). 3B_Merrifield (9). HR_Naquin (9), off Montgomery. RBIs_Merrifield 3 (51), Dozier (52), Mercado 2 (25), Luplow (27), Ramirez 2 (45), Kipnis (36), R.Perez (39), Naquin 2 (30), Allen (16). SB_Lindor (14), Mercado (9). CS_Luplow (2). SF_Kipnis, R.Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Arteaga 2); Cleveland 5 (Santana, Ramirez 2, R.Perez 2). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Ramirez, Lindor. FIDP_Arteaga. GIDP_Gordon, Lopez, R.Perez.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Arteaga, Lopez, Cuthbert), (Lopez, Arteaga, Cuthbert); Cleveland 3 (Naquin, R.Perez), (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana), (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 1-3
|2
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|45
|6.83
|Flynn
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|57
|4.94
|McCarthy
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|5.53
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.55
|Peralta
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|5.80
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 9-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|4
|6
|103
|3.69
|Goody, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.96
|Cimber, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.68
|O.Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.08
Montgomery pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd.
Inherited runners-scored_Flynn 1-2, Goody 3-3. HBP_Peralta (Allen). WP_Flynn, McCarthy.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:20. A_26,640 (35,225).
