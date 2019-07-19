Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 10, Royals 5

July 19, 2019 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield dh 5 1 2 3 0 0 .313
Gordon lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .281
Dozier 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .290
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Cuthbert 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .294
Arteaga ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Lopez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .239
Starling cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .292
Viloria c 2 1 1 0 2 1 .333
Totals 33 5 9 4 5 7
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 3 3 0 0 0 .290
Mercado cf 5 2 5 2 0 0 .299
Santana 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .286
Luplow lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .270
a-Allen ph-lf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .228
Ramirez 3b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .231
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .243
R.Perez c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .241
Bauers dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246
Naquin rf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .293
Totals 36 10 16 10 4 3
Kansas City 101 003 000— 5 9 0
Cleveland 104 011 03x—10 16 0

a-hit by pitch for Luplow in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Merrifield (28), Dozier (18), Lindor 2 (20), Mercado (12), Naquin (15). 3B_Merrifield (9). HR_Naquin (9), off Montgomery. RBIs_Merrifield 3 (51), Dozier (52), Mercado 2 (25), Luplow (27), Ramirez 2 (45), Kipnis (36), R.Perez (39), Naquin 2 (30), Allen (16). SB_Lindor (14), Mercado (9). CS_Luplow (2). SF_Kipnis, R.Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Arteaga 2); Cleveland 5 (Santana, Ramirez 2, R.Perez 2). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Lindor. FIDP_Arteaga. GIDP_Gordon, Lopez, R.Perez.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Arteaga, Lopez, Cuthbert), (Lopez, Arteaga, Cuthbert); Cleveland 3 (Naquin, R.Perez), (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana), (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 1-3 2 6 5 5 0 1 45 6.83
Flynn 3 3 1 1 3 0 57 4.94
McCarthy 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 5.53
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 3.55
Peralta 1 3 3 3 1 0 17 5.80
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 9-3 5 2-3 7 5 5 4 6 103 3.69
Goody, H, 4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 1.96
Cimber, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.68
O.Perez 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.08

Montgomery pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored_Flynn 1-2, Goody 3-3. HBP_Peralta (Allen). WP_Flynn, McCarthy.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:20. A_26,640 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.