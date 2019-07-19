Indians 10, Royals 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield dh 5 1 2 3 0 0 .313 Gordon lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .281 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .290 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Cuthbert 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .294 Arteaga ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Lopez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .239 Starling cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .292 Viloria c 2 1 1 0 2 1 .333 Totals 33 5 9 4 5 7

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 3 3 0 0 0 .290 Mercado cf 5 2 5 2 0 0 .299 Santana 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .286 Luplow lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .270 a-Allen ph-lf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .228 Ramirez 3b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .231 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .243 R.Perez c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .241 Bauers dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246 Naquin rf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .293 Totals 36 10 16 10 4 3

Kansas City 101 003 000— 5 9 0 Cleveland 104 011 03x—10 16 0

a-hit by pitch for Luplow in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Merrifield (28), Dozier (18), Lindor 2 (20), Mercado (12), Naquin (15). 3B_Merrifield (9). HR_Naquin (9), off Montgomery. RBIs_Merrifield 3 (51), Dozier (52), Mercado 2 (25), Luplow (27), Ramirez 2 (45), Kipnis (36), R.Perez (39), Naquin 2 (30), Allen (16). SB_Lindor (14), Mercado (9). CS_Luplow (2). SF_Kipnis, R.Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Arteaga 2); Cleveland 5 (Santana, Ramirez 2, R.Perez 2). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Lindor. FIDP_Arteaga. GIDP_Gordon, Lopez, R.Perez.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Arteaga, Lopez, Cuthbert), (Lopez, Arteaga, Cuthbert); Cleveland 3 (Naquin, R.Perez), (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana), (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 1-3 2 6 5 5 0 1 45 6.83 Flynn 3 3 1 1 3 0 57 4.94 McCarthy 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 5.53 Hill 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 3.55 Peralta 1 3 3 3 1 0 17 5.80 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 9-3 5 2-3 7 5 5 4 6 103 3.69 Goody, H, 4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 1.96 Cimber, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.68 O.Perez 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.08

Montgomery pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored_Flynn 1-2, Goody 3-3. HBP_Peralta (Allen). WP_Flynn, McCarthy.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:20. A_26,640 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.