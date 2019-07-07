Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 11, Reds 1

July 7, 2019 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 6 0 2 0 Senzel cf 0 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 6 3 4 2 Detrich 2b 1 0 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 0 Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 2 Ervin lf 1 0 0 0
M.Frman 2b 0 0 0 0 Herget p 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 1 Lrenzen lf 0 0 0 0
Bauers lf 5 1 2 2 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
R.Perez c 4 1 1 0 Bowman p 0 0 0 0
Plwecki ph-c 1 0 1 1 E.Sarez 3b 3 0 0 0
Naquin rf 5 2 2 2 Puig rf 4 0 2 0
Bauer p 3 0 1 0 Winker lf-cf 3 0 0 0
B.Brdly ph 1 1 1 1 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0
Wttgren p 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b-lf-2b 3 1 1 0
Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0
T.Olson p 0 0 0 0 Casali c 0 0 0 0
K.Frmer c-2b 4 0 0 0
Mahle p 1 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0
VnMeter ph-lf-2b-lf-1b 3 0 1 1
Totals 43 11 18 11 Totals 31 1 4 1
Cleveland 000 130 160—11
Cincinnati 000 010 000— 1

E_Lindor (5). LOB_Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Lindor (17), C.Santana (17), R.Perez (5), B.Bradley (5), VanMeter (3). 3B_G.Allen (3). HR_G.Allen (2), Kipnis (7), Bauers (11), Naquin (7). SF_Ramirez (4). S_Kipnis (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer W,8-6 7 4 1 1 3 9
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 0
T.Olson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cincinnati
Mahle L,2-9 4 6 3 3 3 7
Hughes 1 1 1 1 0 1
Stephenson 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3
Dav.Hernandez 1 4 3 3 0 1
Herget 2-3 5 3 3 0 0
Bowman 1 1 0 0 0 2

Mahle pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Bauer (Dietrich). WP_Bauer.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:24. A_27,041 (42,319).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.