Indians 11, Reds 1

Cleveland Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 6 0 2 0 Senzel cf 0 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 6 3 4 2 Detrich 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 0 Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 2 Ervin lf 1 0 0 0 M.Frman 2b 0 0 0 0 Herget p 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 1 Lrenzen lf 0 0 0 0 Bauers lf 5 1 2 2 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 4 1 1 0 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 Plwecki ph-c 1 0 1 1 E.Sarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Naquin rf 5 2 2 2 Puig rf 4 0 2 0 Bauer p 3 0 1 0 Winker lf-cf 3 0 0 0 B.Brdly ph 1 1 1 1 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Wttgren p 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b-lf-2b 3 1 1 0 Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0 T.Olson p 0 0 0 0 Casali c 0 0 0 0 K.Frmer c-2b 4 0 0 0 Mahle p 1 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 VnMeter ph-lf-2b-lf-1b 3 0 1 1 Totals 43 11 18 11 Totals 31 1 4 1

Cleveland 000 130 160—11 Cincinnati 000 010 000— 1

E_Lindor (5). LOB_Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Lindor (17), C.Santana (17), R.Perez (5), B.Bradley (5), VanMeter (3). 3B_G.Allen (3). HR_G.Allen (2), Kipnis (7), Bauers (11), Naquin (7). SF_Ramirez (4). S_Kipnis (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bauer W,8-6 7 4 1 1 3 9 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 0 T.Olson 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cincinnati Mahle L,2-9 4 6 3 3 3 7 Hughes 1 1 1 1 0 1 Stephenson 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 Dav.Hernandez 1 4 3 3 0 1 Herget 2-3 5 3 3 0 0 Bowman 1 1 0 0 0 2

Mahle pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Bauer (Dietrich). WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:24. A_27,041 (42,319).

