Indians 11, Reds 1

|Cleveland
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Senzel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|6
|3
|4
|2
|Detrich 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stphnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Ervin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herget p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lrenzen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|E.Sarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bauer p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Winker lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brdly ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wttgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 2b-lf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Hrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Olson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Frmer c-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|VnMeter ph-lf-2b-lf-1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|43
|11
|18
|11
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|130
|160—11
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000—
|1
E_Lindor (5). LOB_Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Lindor (17), C.Santana (17), R.Perez (5), B.Bradley (5), VanMeter (3). 3B_G.Allen (3). HR_G.Allen (2), Kipnis (7), Bauers (11), Naquin (7). SF_Ramirez (4). S_Kipnis (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bauer W,8-6
|7
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cincinnati
|Mahle L,2-9
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Hughes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stephenson
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Dav.Hernandez
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Herget
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Bowman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Mahle pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Bauer (Dietrich). WP_Bauer.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:24. A_27,041 (42,319).
