Indians 4, Blue Jays 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .293 Mercado cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .290 Santana dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .236 Bauers 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .239 Luplow rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .259 Allen lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .264 Plawecki c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .214 Totals 34 4 9 4 1 8

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Guerrero Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Totals 27 0 1 0 1 10

Cleveland 000 010 012—4 9 0 Toronto 000 000 000—0 1 0

LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Lindor (21), Bauers (14), Plawecki (7), Sogard (17). RBIs_Mercado (29), Luplow (28), Allen (17), Plawecki (12). SB_Lindor (15), Ramirez (22). CS_Allen (1). SF_Mercado.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Luplow); Toronto 1 (Smoak). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 4; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Luplow, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Smoak.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Bauers, Ramirez); Toronto 1 (Jansen, Sogard).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 10-3 9 1 0 0 1 10 102 3.44 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, L, 6-11 7 5 1 1 1 6 100 2.96 Hudson 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 2.80 Font 1 3 2 2 0 1 22 5.44

HBP_Bieber (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:24. A_25,385 (53,506).

