Indians 4, Blue Jays 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Allen lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.214
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|1
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|012—4
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Lindor (21), Bauers (14), Plawecki (7), Sogard (17). RBIs_Mercado (29), Luplow (28), Allen (17), Plawecki (12). SB_Lindor (15), Ramirez (22). CS_Allen (1). SF_Mercado.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Luplow); Toronto 1 (Smoak). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 4; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Luplow, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Smoak.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Bauers, Ramirez); Toronto 1 (Jansen, Sogard).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 10-3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|102
|3.44
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 6-11
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|100
|2.96
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.80
|Font
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|5.44
HBP_Bieber (Gurriel Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:24. A_25,385 (53,506).
