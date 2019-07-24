Listen Live Sports

Indians 4, Blue Jays 0

July 24, 2019 9:48 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .293
Mercado cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .290
Santana dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .236
Bauers 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .239
Luplow rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .259
Allen lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .264
Plawecki c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .214
Totals 34 4 9 4 1 8
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Guerrero Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .254
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Totals 27 0 1 0 1 10
Cleveland 000 010 012—4 9 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 1 0

LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Lindor (21), Bauers (14), Plawecki (7), Sogard (17). RBIs_Mercado (29), Luplow (28), Allen (17), Plawecki (12). SB_Lindor (15), Ramirez (22). CS_Allen (1). SF_Mercado.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Luplow); Toronto 1 (Smoak). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 4; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Luplow, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Smoak.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Bauers, Ramirez); Toronto 1 (Jansen, Sogard).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 10-3 9 1 0 0 1 10 102 3.44
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 6-11 7 5 1 1 1 6 100 2.96
Hudson 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 2.80
Font 1 3 2 2 0 1 22 5.44

HBP_Bieber (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:24. A_25,385 (53,506).

