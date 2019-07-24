Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 4, Blue Jays 0

July 24, 2019 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0
Mercado cf 3 0 0 1 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
C.Sntna dh 4 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 2 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 Grrr Jr dh 2 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0
Bauers 1b 3 1 1 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0
Luplow rf 4 0 0 1 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0
G.Allen lf 4 1 3 1 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0
Plwecki c 4 0 1 1 Drury 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 27 0 1 0
Cleveland 000 010 012—4
Toronto 000 000 000—0

DP_Cleveland 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Lindor (21), Bauers (14), Plawecki (7), Sogard (17). SB_Lindor (15), Ramirez (22). CS_G.Allen (1). SF_Mercado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,10-3 9 1 0 0 1 10
Toronto
Stroman L,6-11 7 5 1 1 1 6
Dan.Hudson 1 1 1 1 0 1
Font 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Bieber (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:24. A_25,385 (53,506).

