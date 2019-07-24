Indians 4, Blue Jays 0

|Cleveland
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|012—4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Cleveland 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Lindor (21), Bauers (14), Plawecki (7), Sogard (17). SB_Lindor (15), Ramirez (22). CS_G.Allen (1). SF_Mercado (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber W,10-3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Toronto
|Stroman L,6-11
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Dan.Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Font
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by Bieber (Gurriel Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:24. A_25,385 (53,506).
