Indians 4, Blue Jays 0

Cleveland Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 Mercado cf 3 0 0 1 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna dh 4 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 2 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 Grrr Jr dh 2 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 1 1 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Luplow rf 4 0 0 1 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 4 1 3 1 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0 Plwecki c 4 0 1 1 Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 27 0 1 0

Cleveland 000 010 012—4 Toronto 000 000 000—0

DP_Cleveland 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Lindor (21), Bauers (14), Plawecki (7), Sogard (17). SB_Lindor (15), Ramirez (22). CS_G.Allen (1). SF_Mercado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bieber W,10-3 9 1 0 0 1 10 Toronto Stroman L,6-11 7 5 1 1 1 6 Dan.Hudson 1 1 1 1 0 1 Font 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Bieber (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:24. A_25,385 (53,506).

