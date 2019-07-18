Indians 6, Tigers 3

Detroit Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi V.Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 H.Cstro 2b 4 1 2 2 Mercado cf 3 1 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 1 0 C.Sntna dh 4 1 1 0 Dixon pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Luplow lf 3 2 2 2 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 G.Allen ph-lf 0 0 0 0 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 3 Goodrum 1b 4 1 3 1 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 G.Bckhm 3b 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 0 Bo.Wlsn c 2 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 2 0 J.Hicks ph-c 2 0 0 0 Naquin rf 2 0 0 1 Mercer ss 3 1 1 0 Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 30 6 8 6

Detroit 012 000 000—3 Cleveland 200 012 01x—6

E_Rosenthal (1), Castellanos (2). DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 3. 2B_C.Santana (19). HR_H.Castro (2), Goodrum (8), Luplow (10), Ramirez (9). SB_Goodrum (11). SF_Naquin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Boyd L,6-8 6 6 5 5 0 8 Stumpf 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 B.Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rosenthal 1 0 1 0 2 0 Cleveland Bauer W,9-7 6 2-3 5 3 3 2 10 O.Perez H,11 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Cimber H,11 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hand S,26-27 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Ben May.

T_3:06. A_17,500 (35,225).

