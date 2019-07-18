Indians 6, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dixon pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Allen ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Goodrum 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bckhm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Bo.Wlsn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Hicks ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mercer ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|Detroit
|012
|000
|000—3
|Cleveland
|200
|012
|01x—6
E_Rosenthal (1), Castellanos (2). DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 3. 2B_C.Santana (19). HR_H.Castro (2), Goodrum (8), Luplow (10), Ramirez (9). SB_Goodrum (11). SF_Naquin (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd L,6-8
|6
|6
|5
|5
|0
|8
|Stumpf
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Farmer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|Bauer W,9-7
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|10
|O.Perez H,11
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber H,11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand S,26-27
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Bauer.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Ben May.
T_3:06. A_17,500 (35,225).
