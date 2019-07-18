Listen Live Sports

Indians 6, Tigers 3

July 18, 2019 10:30 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Castro 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .317
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .290
1-Dixon pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Goodrum 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .248
Beckham 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .204
Wilson c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .114
a-Hicks ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .199
Mercer ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .211
Totals 34 3 8 3 2 14
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285
Mercado cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .281
Santana dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288
Luplow lf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .263
b-Allen ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .228
Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .232
R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .243
Bauers 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .242
Naquin rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .286
Totals 30 6 8 6 2 9
Detroit 012 000 000—3 8 2
Cleveland 200 012 01x—6 8 0

a-struck out for Wilson in the 7th. b-walked for Luplow in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Castellanos (2), Rosenthal (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 3. 2B_Santana (19). HR_Goodrum (8), off Bauer; Castro (2), off Bauer; Luplow (10), off Boyd; Ramirez (9), off Boyd. RBIs_Castro 2 (15), Goodrum (31), Luplow 2 (26), Ramirez 3 (43), Naquin (28). SB_Goodrum (11). SF_Naquin.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Reyes, Stewart 2); Cleveland 2 (Lindor 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Castellanos, Naquin, Santana. GIDP_Castellanos, Naquin.

DP_Detroit 1 (Castro, Mercer, Goodrum); Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Bauers).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, L, 6-8 6 6 5 5 0 8 102 4.12
Stumpf 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 8 4.26
Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.03
Rosenthal 1 0 1 0 2 0 21 17.28
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, W, 9-7 6 2-3 5 3 3 2 10 120 3.67
O.Perez, H, 11 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.20
Cimber, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.75
Hand, S, 26-27 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 24 2.21

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0, O.Perez 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Hand 1-0. WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Ben May.

T_3:06. A_17,500 (35,225).

