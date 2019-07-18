Indians 6, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.317
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|1-Dixon pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Goodrum 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Beckham 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Wilson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.114
|a-Hicks ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Mercer ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|14
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Santana dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Luplow lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|b-Allen ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.232
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Naquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|2
|9
|Detroit
|012
|000
|000—3
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|200
|012
|01x—6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Wilson in the 7th. b-walked for Luplow in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Castellanos (2), Rosenthal (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 3. 2B_Santana (19). HR_Goodrum (8), off Bauer; Castro (2), off Bauer; Luplow (10), off Boyd; Ramirez (9), off Boyd. RBIs_Castro 2 (15), Goodrum (31), Luplow 2 (26), Ramirez 3 (43), Naquin (28). SB_Goodrum (11). SF_Naquin.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Reyes, Stewart 2); Cleveland 2 (Lindor 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Castellanos, Naquin, Santana. GIDP_Castellanos, Naquin.
DP_Detroit 1 (Castro, Mercer, Goodrum); Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Bauers).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 6-8
|6
|6
|5
|5
|0
|8
|102
|4.12
|Stumpf
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.26
|Farmer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.03
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|21
|17.28
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 9-7
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|10
|120
|3.67
|O.Perez, H, 11
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.20
|Cimber, H, 11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.75
|Hand, S, 26-27
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|2.21
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0, O.Perez 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Hand 1-0. WP_Bauer.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Ben May.
T_3:06. A_17,500 (35,225).
