Indians 6, Tigers 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Castro 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .317 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .290 1-Dixon pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Goodrum 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .248 Beckham 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .204 Wilson c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .114 a-Hicks ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .199 Mercer ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .211 Totals 34 3 8 3 2 14

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285 Mercado cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .281 Santana dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Luplow lf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .263 b-Allen ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .232 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .243 Bauers 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .242 Naquin rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .286 Totals 30 6 8 6 2 9

Detroit 012 000 000—3 8 2 Cleveland 200 012 01x—6 8 0

a-struck out for Wilson in the 7th. b-walked for Luplow in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Castellanos (2), Rosenthal (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 3. 2B_Santana (19). HR_Goodrum (8), off Bauer; Castro (2), off Bauer; Luplow (10), off Boyd; Ramirez (9), off Boyd. RBIs_Castro 2 (15), Goodrum (31), Luplow 2 (26), Ramirez 3 (43), Naquin (28). SB_Goodrum (11). SF_Naquin.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Reyes, Stewart 2); Cleveland 2 (Lindor 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Castellanos, Naquin, Santana. GIDP_Castellanos, Naquin.

DP_Detroit 1 (Castro, Mercer, Goodrum); Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Bauers).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 6-8 6 6 5 5 0 8 102 4.12 Stumpf 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 8 4.26 Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.03 Rosenthal 1 0 1 0 2 0 21 17.28 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, W, 9-7 6 2-3 5 3 3 2 10 120 3.67 O.Perez, H, 11 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.20 Cimber, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.75 Hand, S, 26-27 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 24 2.21

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0, O.Perez 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Hand 1-0. WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Ben May.

T_3:06. A_17,500 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.