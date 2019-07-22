Listen Live Sports

Indians 7, Blue Jays 3

July 22, 2019 10:19 pm
 
Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 1 2 Sogard dh 4 0 1 0
Mercado cf 4 2 2 2 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 1 0 Grrl Jr lf 3 0 0 0
Luplow lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 1 Grrr Jr 3b 3 0 2 0
Kipnis 2b 3 2 2 1 Smoak 1b 2 1 1 1
R.Perez c 5 0 1 1 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0
Bauers dh 5 1 1 0 D.Jnsen c 2 1 0 0
Naquin rf 3 1 1 0 McKnney rf 3 1 1 2
G.Allen ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Totals 37 7 12 7 Totals 28 3 5 3
Cleveland 021 012 010—7
Toronto 010 020 000—3

E_Galvis (6). DP_Cleveland 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Cleveland 12, Toronto 1. 2B_C.Santana (20), Ramirez (21), R.Perez (6), Bauers (13), Naquin (16). 3B_Mercado (2). HR_Mercado (8), Smoak (16), McKinney (6). SB_Ramirez (21). CS_Gurriel Jr. (3). SF_Ramirez (5). S_Lindor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger W,4-2 7 5 3 3 2 7
Clippard 2 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Borucki L,0-1 4 2-3 7 4 2 4 3
Shafer 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Mayza 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Gaviglio 1 2 1 1 1 1
Law 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Clevinger (D.Jansen).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:55. A_22,295 (53,506).

