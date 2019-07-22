Indians 7, Blue Jays 3

|Cleveland
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Sogard dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grrr Jr 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Smoak 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|R.Perez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McKnney rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|G.Allen ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|Cleveland
|021
|012
|010—7
|Toronto
|010
|020
|000—3
E_Galvis (6). DP_Cleveland 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Cleveland 12, Toronto 1. 2B_C.Santana (20), Ramirez (21), R.Perez (6), Bauers (13), Naquin (16). 3B_Mercado (2). HR_Mercado (8), Smoak (16), McKinney (6). SB_Ramirez (21). CS_Gurriel Jr. (3). SF_Ramirez (5). S_Lindor (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Clevinger W,4-2
|7
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Clippard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Borucki L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Shafer
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Mayza
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gaviglio
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Clevinger (D.Jansen).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:55. A_22,295 (53,506).
