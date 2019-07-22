Indians 7, Blue Jays 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 1 2 1 1 .292 Mercado cf 4 2 2 2 1 2 .297 Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .283 Luplow lf-rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .265 Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .235 Kipnis 2b 3 2 2 1 2 0 .247 R.Perez c 5 0 1 1 0 0 .238 Bauers dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .240 Naquin rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .288 a-Allen ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Totals 37 7 12 7 7 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .304 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .251 Smoak 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .215 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Jansen c 2 1 0 0 0 1 .210 McKinney rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .224 Totals 28 3 5 3 2 7

Cleveland 021 012 010—7 12 0 Toronto 010 020 000—3 5 1

a-singled for Naquin in the 7th.

E_Galvis (6). LOB_Cleveland 12, Toronto 1. 2B_Santana (20), Ramirez (21), R.Perez (6), Bauers (13), Naquin (16). 3B_Mercado (2). HR_Mercado (8), off Gaviglio; Smoak (16), off Clevinger; McKinney (6), off Clevinger. RBIs_Lindor 2 (39), Mercado 2 (28), Ramirez (47), Kipnis (37), R.Perez (40), Smoak (42), McKinney 2 (15). SB_Ramirez (21). CS_Gurriel Jr. (3). SF_Ramirez. S_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Ramirez, Kipnis, R.Perez, Bauers). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 10; .

Runners moved up_Naquin 2. GIDP_Santana, Smoak, Grichuk.

DP_Cleveland 3 (R.Perez, Kipnis), (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana), (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana); Toronto 1 (Biggio, Galvis, Smoak).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 4-2 7 5 3 3 2 7 104 3.61 Clippard 2 0 0 0 0 0 20 3.31 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Borucki, L, 0-1 4 2-3 7 4 2 4 3 94 3.86 Shafer 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 20 2.81 Mayza 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 4.50 Gaviglio 1 2 1 1 1 1 24 4.75 Law 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.48

Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 1-0, Mayza 3-1. HBP_Clevinger (Jansen).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:55. A_22,295 (53,506).

