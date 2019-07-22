Indians 7, Blue Jays 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.292
|Mercado cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.297
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Luplow lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.247
|R.Perez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Bauers dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|a-Allen ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|7
|5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Smoak 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.215
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Jansen c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|McKinney rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|2
|7
|Cleveland
|021
|012
|010—7
|12
|0
|Toronto
|010
|020
|000—3
|5
|1
a-singled for Naquin in the 7th.
E_Galvis (6). LOB_Cleveland 12, Toronto 1. 2B_Santana (20), Ramirez (21), R.Perez (6), Bauers (13), Naquin (16). 3B_Mercado (2). HR_Mercado (8), off Gaviglio; Smoak (16), off Clevinger; McKinney (6), off Clevinger. RBIs_Lindor 2 (39), Mercado 2 (28), Ramirez (47), Kipnis (37), R.Perez (40), Smoak (42), McKinney 2 (15). SB_Ramirez (21). CS_Gurriel Jr. (3). SF_Ramirez. S_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Ramirez, Kipnis, R.Perez, Bauers). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 10; .
Runners moved up_Naquin 2. GIDP_Santana, Smoak, Grichuk.
DP_Cleveland 3 (R.Perez, Kipnis), (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana), (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana); Toronto 1 (Biggio, Galvis, Smoak).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 4-2
|7
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|104
|3.61
|Clippard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.31
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Borucki, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|2
|4
|3
|94
|3.86
|Shafer
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|2.81
|Mayza
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.50
|Gaviglio
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|4.75
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.48
Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 1-0, Mayza 3-1. HBP_Clevinger (Jansen).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:55. A_22,295 (53,506).
