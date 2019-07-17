Listen Live Sports

Indians 7, Tigers 2

July 17, 2019 10:25 pm
 
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
V.Reyes cf 4 0 1 0 Lindor dh 3 1 1 1
H.Cstro ss 4 0 1 0 Mercado cf 4 0 1 2
Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 0
Cstllns rf 4 2 2 1 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 1
C.Stwrt lf 3 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 2 3 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 1 1 Bauers lf 2 0 0 0
Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0 Luplow ph-lf 1 0 0 0
J.Hicks c 4 0 1 0 G.Allen ph-lf 1 0 1 2
G.Bckhm 2b 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0
M.Frman ss 3 1 2 1
Naquin rf 4 1 2 0
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 34 7 12 7
Detroit 000 001 010—2
Cleveland 002 000 14x—7

E_Turnbull (1), Dixon (5). DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Mi.Cabrera (13), Castellanos (32), C.Santana (18), Ramirez (19), G.Allen (4). HR_Castellanos (10), Lindor (15). SB_Ramirez (20). CS_Lindor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turnbull L,3-9 6 6 3 3 1 3
Ni.Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0
J.Jimenez 1-3 4 4 4 0 0
Reininger 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Cleveland
Clevinger W,3-2 6 6 1 1 1 12
Cimber H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
O.Perez H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Wittgren S,2-4 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3

Turnbull pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:59. A_18,894 (35,225).

