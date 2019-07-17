Indians 7, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Reyes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|H.Cstro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Stwrt lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bauers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Allen ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|G.Bckhm 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Frman ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|Detroit
|000
|001
|010—2
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|14x—7
E_Turnbull (1), Dixon (5). DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Mi.Cabrera (13), Castellanos (32), C.Santana (18), Ramirez (19), G.Allen (4). HR_Castellanos (10), Lindor (15). SB_Ramirez (20). CS_Lindor (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Turnbull L,3-9
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Ni.Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jimenez
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Reininger
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|Clevinger W,3-2
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Cimber H,10
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Perez H,10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wittgren S,2-4
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
Turnbull pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:59. A_18,894 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.