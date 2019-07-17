Listen Live Sports

Indians 7, Tigers 2

July 17, 2019 10:25 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .311
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Castellanos rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .283
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234
Candelario 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .216
Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Hicks c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .201
Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209
Totals 34 2 8 2 2 17
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .289
Mercado cf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .286
Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289
Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Ramirez 3b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .232
Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
a-Luplow ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
b-Allen ph-lf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .228
R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Freeman ss 3 1 2 1 1 1 .299
Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .290
Totals 34 7 12 7 2 3
Detroit 000 001 010—2 8 2
Cleveland 002 000 14x—7 12 0

a-popped out for Bauers in the 7th. b-doubled for Luplow in the 8th.

E_Turnbull (1), Dixon (5). LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Cabrera (13), Castellanos (32), Santana (18), Ramirez (19), Allen (4). HR_Castellanos (10), off Wittgren; Lindor (15), off Jimenez. RBIs_Castellanos (35), Candelario (22), Lindor (35), Mercado 2 (23), Kipnis (35), Freeman (13), Allen 2 (15). SB_Ramirez (20). CS_Lindor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Beckham); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Naquin). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Cleveland 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_R.Perez. LIDP_Lindor. GIDP_R.Perez.

DP_Detroit 2 (Beckham, Castro, Dixon), (Castro, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, L, 3-9 6 6 3 3 1 3 86 3.65
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.60
Jimenez 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 17 5.66
Reininger 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 19 7.71
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 3-2 6 6 1 1 1 12 100 3.57
Cimber, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.80
O.Perez, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.24
Wittgren, S, 2-4 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 24 3.19

Turnbull pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-1, Reininger 2-2, O.Perez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:59. A_18,894 (35,225).

