Indians 7, Tigers 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .311 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Castellanos rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .283 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234 Candelario 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .216 Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241 Hicks c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .201 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209 Totals 34 2 8 2 2 17

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .289 Mercado cf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .286 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Ramirez 3b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .232 Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 a-Luplow ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 b-Allen ph-lf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .228 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Freeman ss 3 1 2 1 1 1 .299 Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .290 Totals 34 7 12 7 2 3

Detroit 000 001 010—2 8 2 Cleveland 002 000 14x—7 12 0

a-popped out for Bauers in the 7th. b-doubled for Luplow in the 8th.

E_Turnbull (1), Dixon (5). LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Cabrera (13), Castellanos (32), Santana (18), Ramirez (19), Allen (4). HR_Castellanos (10), off Wittgren; Lindor (15), off Jimenez. RBIs_Castellanos (35), Candelario (22), Lindor (35), Mercado 2 (23), Kipnis (35), Freeman (13), Allen 2 (15). SB_Ramirez (20). CS_Lindor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Beckham); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Naquin). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Cleveland 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_R.Perez. LIDP_Lindor. GIDP_R.Perez.

DP_Detroit 2 (Beckham, Castro, Dixon), (Castro, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, L, 3-9 6 6 3 3 1 3 86 3.65 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.60 Jimenez 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 17 5.66 Reininger 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 19 7.71 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 3-2 6 6 1 1 1 12 100 3.57 Cimber, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.80 O.Perez, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.24 Wittgren, S, 2-4 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 24 3.19

Turnbull pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-1, Reininger 2-2, O.Perez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:59. A_18,894 (35,225).

