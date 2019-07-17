Indians 7, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.311
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.216
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|17
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Bauers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|a-Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|b-Allen ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Freeman ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|2
|3
|Detroit
|000
|001
|010—2
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|14x—7
|12
|0
a-popped out for Bauers in the 7th. b-doubled for Luplow in the 8th.
E_Turnbull (1), Dixon (5). LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Cabrera (13), Castellanos (32), Santana (18), Ramirez (19), Allen (4). HR_Castellanos (10), off Wittgren; Lindor (15), off Jimenez. RBIs_Castellanos (35), Candelario (22), Lindor (35), Mercado 2 (23), Kipnis (35), Freeman (13), Allen 2 (15). SB_Ramirez (20). CS_Lindor (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Beckham); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Naquin). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Cleveland 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_R.Perez. LIDP_Lindor. GIDP_R.Perez.
DP_Detroit 2 (Beckham, Castro, Dixon), (Castro, Dixon).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 3-9
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|86
|3.65
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.60
|Jimenez
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|5.66
|Reininger
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|7.71
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 3-2
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|12
|100
|3.57
|Cimber, H, 10
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.80
|O.Perez, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.24
|Wittgren, S, 2-4
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|24
|3.19
Turnbull pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-1, Reininger 2-2, O.Perez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:59. A_18,894 (35,225).
