Indians 8, Royals 3

Cleveland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 5 1 3 1 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 0 1 Mercado cf 4 1 1 0 A.Grdon lf 5 0 1 0 M.Frman 3b 3 1 1 2 H.Dzier dh 4 0 1 1 Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Ramirez dh 4 1 2 3 Cthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 5 1 2 1 Strling cf 4 1 2 0 G.Allen lf 4 0 0 0 Duda 1b 3 1 2 0 Plwecki c 4 0 1 0 Arteaga ss 4 0 1 1 Naquin rf 4 2 3 1 Gllgher c 4 0 2 0 Totals 36 8 13 8 Totals 35 3 9 3

Cleveland 002 003 111—8 Kansas City 000 010 002—3

E_Merrifield (6), M.Freeman (4). DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 4. LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Bauers (15), Naquin (17). 3B_Lindor (2). HR_Ramirez (12). SB_Lindor (16). SF_M.Freeman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Plesac W,5-3 7 6 1 0 2 4 Cimber 2 3 2 2 0 0 Kansas City Junis L,6-9 6 10 6 6 2 5 J.Lopez 3 3 2 1 3 1

Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Plesac (Duda), by Junis (Kipnis).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:56. A_26,609 (37,903).

