Indians 8, Royals 3

|Cleveland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|M.Frman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|H.Dzier dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Cthbert 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Strling cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|G.Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Plwecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arteaga ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Naquin rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Gllgher c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Cleveland
|002
|003
|111—8
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|002—3
E_Merrifield (6), M.Freeman (4). DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 4. LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Bauers (15), Naquin (17). 3B_Lindor (2). HR_Ramirez (12). SB_Lindor (16). SF_M.Freeman (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Plesac W,5-3
|7
|6
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Cimber
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Junis L,6-9
|6
|10
|6
|6
|2
|5
|J.Lopez
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Plesac (Duda), by Junis (Kipnis).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:56. A_26,609 (37,903).
