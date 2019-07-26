Listen Live Sports

Indians 8, Royals 3

July 26, 2019 11:24 pm
 
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 1 3 1 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 0 1
Mercado cf 4 1 1 0 A.Grdon lf 5 0 1 0
M.Frman 3b 3 1 1 2 H.Dzier dh 4 0 1 1
Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 0 0
Ramirez dh 4 1 2 3 Cthbert 3b 4 0 0 0
Bauers 1b 5 1 2 1 Strling cf 4 1 2 0
G.Allen lf 4 0 0 0 Duda 1b 3 1 2 0
Plwecki c 4 0 1 0 Arteaga ss 4 0 1 1
Naquin rf 4 2 3 1 Gllgher c 4 0 2 0
Totals 36 8 13 8 Totals 35 3 9 3
Cleveland 002 003 111—8
Kansas City 000 010 002—3

E_Merrifield (6), M.Freeman (4). DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 4. LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Bauers (15), Naquin (17). 3B_Lindor (2). HR_Ramirez (12). SB_Lindor (16). SF_M.Freeman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac W,5-3 7 6 1 0 2 4
Cimber 2 3 2 2 0 0
Kansas City
Junis L,6-9 6 10 6 6 2 5
J.Lopez 3 3 2 1 3 1

Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Plesac (Duda), by Junis (Kipnis).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:56. A_26,609 (37,903).

