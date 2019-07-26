Indians 8, Royals 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .299 Mercado cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .285 Freeman 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .270 Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .248 Ramirez dh 4 1 2 3 1 0 .243 Bauers 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .242 Allen lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .235 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .215 Naquin rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .297 Totals 36 8 13 8 5 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 1 0 1 1 1 .302 Gordon lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Dozier dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .286 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Starling cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .326 Duda 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .171 Arteaga ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Gallagher c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .227 Totals 35 3 9 3 2 4

Cleveland 002 003 111—8 13 1 Kansas City 000 010 002—3 9 1

E_Freeman (4), Merrifield (6). LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Bauers (15), Naquin (17). 3B_Lindor (2). HR_Ramirez (12), off Junis. RBIs_Lindor (42), Freeman 2 (15), Ramirez 3 (51), Bauers (39), Naquin (31), Merrifield (53), Dozier (56), Arteaga (3). SB_Lindor (16). SF_Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Allen); Kansas City 4 (Gordon, Dozier, Cuthbert, Arteaga). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gallagher. LIDP_Ramirez. GIDP_Kipnis, Bauers, Naquin, Gordon.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Bauers, Lindor); Kansas City 4 (Duda, Arteaga), (Merrifield, Arteaga, Duda), (Merrifield, Arteaga, Duda), (Starling, Gallagher).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, W, 5-3 7 6 1 0 2 4 104 3.10 Cimber 2 3 2 2 0 0 30 2.98 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 6-9 6 10 6 6 2 5 99 5.03 Lopez 3 3 2 1 3 1 52 6.25

Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 2-1. HBP_Plesac (Duda), Junis (Kipnis).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:56. A_26,609 (37,903).

