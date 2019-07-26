Indians 8, Royals 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Freeman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.270
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.243
|Bauers 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Naquin rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|5
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.302
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Starling cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Duda 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Arteaga ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|4
|Cleveland
|002
|003
|111—8
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|002—3
|9
|1
E_Freeman (4), Merrifield (6). LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Bauers (15), Naquin (17). 3B_Lindor (2). HR_Ramirez (12), off Junis. RBIs_Lindor (42), Freeman 2 (15), Ramirez 3 (51), Bauers (39), Naquin (31), Merrifield (53), Dozier (56), Arteaga (3). SB_Lindor (16). SF_Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Allen); Kansas City 4 (Gordon, Dozier, Cuthbert, Arteaga). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gallagher. LIDP_Ramirez. GIDP_Kipnis, Bauers, Naquin, Gordon.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Bauers, Lindor); Kansas City 4 (Duda, Arteaga), (Merrifield, Arteaga, Duda), (Merrifield, Arteaga, Duda), (Starling, Gallagher).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, W, 5-3
|7
|6
|1
|0
|2
|4
|104
|3.10
|Cimber
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|2.98
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 6-9
|6
|10
|6
|6
|2
|5
|99
|5.03
|Lopez
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|52
|6.25
Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 2-1. HBP_Plesac (Duda), Junis (Kipnis).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:56. A_26,609 (37,903).
