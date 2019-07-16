Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians 8, Tigers 0

July 16, 2019 11:54 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .314
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Dixon 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Wilson c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .121
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Totals 27 0 1 0 1 8
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .289
Mercado cf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .286
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Luplow lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .256
Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .226
Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .238
R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Bauers dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .240
Naquin rf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .285
Totals 33 8 9 7 2 3
Detroit 000 000 000—0 1 1
Cleveland 052 001 00x—8 9 0

E_Carpenter (1). LOB_Detroit 1, Cleveland 3. 2B_Lindor (18), Luplow 2 (10), Ramirez (18), Kipnis (13). HR_Mercado (7), off Carpenter; Naquin (8), off Hardy. RBIs_Lindor 2 (34), Mercado 2 (21), Ramirez (40), Bauers (37), Naquin (27). SB_Mercado (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Luplow, Ramirez, Naquin). RISP_; Cleveland 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_R.Perez 2, Bauers. GIDP_Santana.

DP_Detroit 1 (Mercer, Candelario, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carpenter, L, 1-6 3 7 7 7 1 0 55 9.30
Farmer 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 4.06
Hardy 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 4.54
Alcantara 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 5.17
Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.38
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac 3 0 0 0 1 1 39 3.56
Clippard 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.64
Goody, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 2.12
Olson 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 3.67

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:23. A_16,769 (35,225).

