Indians 8, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Dixon 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Wilson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.121
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Mercado cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.286
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Luplow lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Bauers dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Naquin rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|7
|2
|3
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|052
|001
|00x—8
|9
|0
E_Carpenter (1). LOB_Detroit 1, Cleveland 3. 2B_Lindor (18), Luplow 2 (10), Ramirez (18), Kipnis (13). HR_Mercado (7), off Carpenter; Naquin (8), off Hardy. RBIs_Lindor 2 (34), Mercado 2 (21), Ramirez (40), Bauers (37), Naquin (27). SB_Mercado (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Luplow, Ramirez, Naquin). RISP_; Cleveland 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_R.Perez 2, Bauers. GIDP_Santana.
DP_Detroit 1 (Mercer, Candelario, Dixon).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carpenter, L, 1-6
|3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|0
|55
|9.30
|Farmer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.06
|Hardy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.54
|Alcantara
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.17
|Stumpf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.38
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|3.56
|Clippard
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.64
|Goody, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.12
|Olson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.67
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:23. A_16,769 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.