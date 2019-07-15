Indians 8, Tigers 6

|Detroit
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Reyes cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|H.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mercado cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Luplow lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|C.Stwrt lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|B.Brdly dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|J.Hicks c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Mercer ss
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|37
|8
|14
|8
|Detroit
|001
|211
|001—6
|Cleveland
|020
|012
|30x—8
DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_H.Castro (5), Mercer (7), Ramirez (17), Naquin (14). HR_Candelario (7), C.Stewart (7), Mercer 2 (3), Mercado 2 (6), M.Freeman (3). SB_Mercado (7). SF_H.Castro (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Norris
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|8
|Stumpf BS,2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Alcantara L,3-2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Cisnero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosenthal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|Plutko
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|T.Olson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A.Cole
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Goody
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wittgren W,4-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hand S,25-26
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
T.Olson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
V.Alcantara pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
WP_Rosenthal.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:55. A_15,735 (35,225).
