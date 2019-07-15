Listen Live Sports

Indians 8, Tigers 6

July 15, 2019 11:13 pm
 
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
V.Reyes cf 5 0 2 0 Lindor ss 5 0 2 0
H.Cstro 2b 4 0 2 1 Mercado cf 5 2 3 2
Mi.Cbrr dh 5 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 5 1 1 0
Cstllns rf 3 1 1 0 Luplow lf 4 1 1 0
Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 1 Ramirez 3b 4 0 2 2
C.Stwrt lf 2 1 1 2 B.Brdly dh 4 0 0 0
Goodrum 1b 4 0 1 0 R.Perez c 2 2 1 0
J.Hicks c 4 0 0 0 M.Frman 2b 4 2 2 2
Mercer ss 4 3 3 2 Naquin rf 4 0 2 2
Totals 35 6 11 6 Totals 37 8 14 8
Detroit 001 211 001—6
Cleveland 020 012 30x—8

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_H.Castro (5), Mercer (7), Ramirez (17), Naquin (14). HR_Candelario (7), C.Stewart (7), Mercer 2 (3), Mercado 2 (6), M.Freeman (3). SB_Mercado (7). SF_H.Castro (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris 5 2-3 8 5 5 2 8
Stumpf BS,2 0 1 0 0 0 0
V.Alcantara L,3-2 1-3 4 3 3 0 0
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rosenthal 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Plutko 5 1-3 7 5 5 1 1
T.Olson 0 1 0 0 1 0
A.Cole 1 1 0 0 0 2
Goody 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Wittgren W,4-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hand S,25-26 1 2 1 1 0 2

T.Olson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

V.Alcantara pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

WP_Rosenthal.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:55. A_15,735 (35,225).

