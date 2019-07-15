Indians 8, Tigers 6

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Stewart lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.240
|Goodrum 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mercer ss
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|4
|6
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Mercado cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Luplow lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.225
|Bradley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|R.Perez c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Freeman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.278
|Totals
|37
|8
|14
|8
|2
|10
|Detroit
|001
|211
|001—6
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|020
|012
|30x—8
|14
|0
LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Castro (5), Mercer (7), Ramirez (17), Naquin (14). HR_Stewart (7), off Plutko; Mercer (2), off Plutko; Candelario (7), off Plutko; Mercer (3), off Hand; Freeman (3), off Norris; Mercado (5), off Norris; Mercado (6), off Alcantara. RBIs_Castro (13), Candelario (21), Stewart 2 (32), Mercer 2 (5), Mercado 2 (19), Ramirez 2 (39), Freeman 2 (12), Naquin 2 (26). SB_Mercado (7). SF_Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario 2, Mercer); Cleveland 5 (Lindor, Mercado, Santana, Luplow, Freeman). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Reyes, Bradley. GIDP_Goodrum.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Wittgren, Lindor, Santana).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|8
|89
|5.14
|Stumpf, BS, 2-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.56
|Alcantara, L, 3-2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|5.30
|Cisnero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.27
|Rosenthal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|19.64
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|77
|5.40
|Olson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.96
|Cole
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.38
|Goody
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|2.40
|Wittgren, W, 4-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.09
|Hand, S, 25-26
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|2.29
Olson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Alcantara pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-2, Alcantara 1-0, Cisnero 1-0, Cole 2-0, Goody 1-0. WP_Rosenthal.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:55. A_15,735 (35,225).
