Indians 8, Tigers 6

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .273 Castro 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .322 Cabrera dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .280 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .217 Stewart lf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .240 Goodrum 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Hicks c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Mercer ss 4 3 3 2 0 1 .213 Totals 35 6 11 6 4 6

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .289 Mercado cf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .284 Santana 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .293 Luplow lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Ramirez 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .225 Bradley dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .178 R.Perez c 2 2 1 0 2 0 .259 Freeman 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .284 Naquin rf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .278 Totals 37 8 14 8 2 10

Detroit 001 211 001—6 11 0 Cleveland 020 012 30x—8 14 0

LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Castro (5), Mercer (7), Ramirez (17), Naquin (14). HR_Stewart (7), off Plutko; Mercer (2), off Plutko; Candelario (7), off Plutko; Mercer (3), off Hand; Freeman (3), off Norris; Mercado (5), off Norris; Mercado (6), off Alcantara. RBIs_Castro (13), Candelario (21), Stewart 2 (32), Mercer 2 (5), Mercado 2 (19), Ramirez 2 (39), Freeman 2 (12), Naquin 2 (26). SB_Mercado (7). SF_Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario 2, Mercer); Cleveland 5 (Lindor, Mercado, Santana, Luplow, Freeman). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Bradley. GIDP_Goodrum.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Wittgren, Lindor, Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris 5 2-3 8 5 5 2 8 89 5.14 Stumpf, BS, 2-2 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.56 Alcantara, L, 3-2 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 10 5.30 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.27 Rosenthal 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 19.64 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko 5 1-3 7 5 5 1 1 77 5.40 Olson 0 1 0 0 1 0 7 3.96 Cole 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.38 Goody 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 7 2.40 Wittgren, W, 4-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.09 Hand, S, 25-26 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 2.29

Olson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Alcantara pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-2, Alcantara 1-0, Cisnero 1-0, Cole 2-0, Goody 1-0. WP_Rosenthal.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:55. A_15,735 (35,225).

