Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 8, Tigers 6

July 15, 2019 11:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .273
Castro 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .322
Cabrera dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .280
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .217
Stewart lf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .240
Goodrum 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Hicks c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Mercer ss 4 3 3 2 0 1 .213
Totals 35 6 11 6 4 6
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .289
Mercado cf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .284
Santana 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .293
Luplow lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Ramirez 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .225
Bradley dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .178
R.Perez c 2 2 1 0 2 0 .259
Freeman 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .284
Naquin rf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .278
Totals 37 8 14 8 2 10
Detroit 001 211 001—6 11 0
Cleveland 020 012 30x—8 14 0

LOB_Detroit 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Castro (5), Mercer (7), Ramirez (17), Naquin (14). HR_Stewart (7), off Plutko; Mercer (2), off Plutko; Candelario (7), off Plutko; Mercer (3), off Hand; Freeman (3), off Norris; Mercado (5), off Norris; Mercado (6), off Alcantara. RBIs_Castro (13), Candelario (21), Stewart 2 (32), Mercer 2 (5), Mercado 2 (19), Ramirez 2 (39), Freeman 2 (12), Naquin 2 (26). SB_Mercado (7). SF_Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario 2, Mercer); Cleveland 5 (Lindor, Mercado, Santana, Luplow, Freeman). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Bradley. GIDP_Goodrum.

Advertisement

DP_Cleveland 1 (Wittgren, Lindor, Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris 5 2-3 8 5 5 2 8 89 5.14
Stumpf, BS, 2-2 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.56
Alcantara, L, 3-2 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 10 5.30
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.27
Rosenthal 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 19.64
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plutko 5 1-3 7 5 5 1 1 77 5.40
Olson 0 1 0 0 1 0 7 3.96
Cole 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.38
Goody 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 7 2.40
Wittgren, W, 4-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.09
Hand, S, 25-26 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 2.29

Olson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Alcantara pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-2, Alcantara 1-0, Cisnero 1-0, Cole 2-0, Goody 1-0. WP_Rosenthal.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:55. A_15,735 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.