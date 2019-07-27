Indians 9, Royals 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor dh 5 2 3 1 0 0 .303 Mercado cf 5 2 4 1 0 1 .296 Freeman ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .258 Kipnis 2b 4 2 1 4 1 0 .248 Ramirez 3b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .245 Bauers 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .239 R.Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Allen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Naquin rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .302 Luplow rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Totals 40 9 14 9 1 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .302 Arteaga ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Gordon lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .285 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Soler dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243 a-Viloria ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .184 Cuthbert 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .290 Starling cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .319 Lopez ss-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Totals 33 1 8 1 0 10

Cleveland 410 031 000—9 14 0 Kansas City 000 010 000—1 8 0

a-struck out for Soler in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Mercado (14), R.Perez (7), Luplow (11). HR_Kipnis (8), off Sparkman; Lindor (18), off Sparkman; Ramirez (13), off Sparkman. RBIs_Lindor (43), Mercado (30), Kipnis 4 (42), Ramirez 3 (54), Merrifield (54). CS_Mercado (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Freeman, Kipnis 2, Allen); Kansas City 2 (O’Hearn, Gallagher). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Soler.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Kipnis), (Freeman, Kipnis, Bauers); Kansas City 1 ().

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 5-2 7 8 1 1 0 7 111 3.28 Goody 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 1.61 Olson 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.86 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sparkman, L, 3-7 5 9 8 8 1 4 98 5.25 Lovelady 1 3 1 1 0 1 20 4.61 Zimmer 2 2 0 0 0 2 37 4.50 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

HBP_Sparkman (Freeman), Olson (Cuthbert).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:04. A_31,181 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.