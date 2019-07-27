Indians 9, Royals 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Mercado cf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Freeman ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.248
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.245
|Bauers 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Luplow rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|9
|1
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Arteaga ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|a-Viloria ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Cuthbert 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Starling cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Lopez ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|0
|10
|Cleveland
|410
|031
|000—9
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—1
|8
|0
a-struck out for Soler in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Mercado (14), R.Perez (7), Luplow (11). HR_Kipnis (8), off Sparkman; Lindor (18), off Sparkman; Ramirez (13), off Sparkman. RBIs_Lindor (43), Mercado (30), Kipnis 4 (42), Ramirez 3 (54), Merrifield (54). CS_Mercado (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Freeman, Kipnis 2, Allen); Kansas City 2 (O’Hearn, Gallagher). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Soler.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Kipnis), (Freeman, Kipnis, Bauers); Kansas City 1 ().
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 5-2
|7
|8
|1
|1
|0
|7
|111
|3.28
|Goody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.61
|Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.86
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sparkman, L, 3-7
|5
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|98
|5.25
|Lovelady
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.61
|Zimmer
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|4.50
|Staumont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
HBP_Sparkman (Freeman), Olson (Cuthbert).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:04. A_31,181 (37,903).
