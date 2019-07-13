Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto Lineup

July 13, 2019 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Toronto street circuit
Toronto
Lap length: 1.786 miles
Car number in parentheses

1. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 58.4293 seconds, 110.041 mph.

2. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 58.5948, 109.730.

3. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 58.6793, 109.572.

4. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 58.9215, 109.121.

Advertisement

5. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 59.3103, 108.406.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

6. (20) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 59.5353, 107.996.

7. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 58.7663, 109.410.

8. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 58.7781, 109.388.

9. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 58.8221, 109.306.

10. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 58.9110, 109.141.

11. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 59.0444, 108.894.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

12. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 59.0985, 108.795.

13. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 59.4811, 108.095.

14. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 58.9293, 109.107.

15. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 59.5508, 107.968.

16. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 59.0549, 108.875.

17. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 59.9761, 107.203.

18. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 59.2890, 108.445.

19. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:00.1853, 106.830.

20. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 59.6299, 107.825.

21. (31) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 1:01.1134, 105.208.

22. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 59.7317, 107.641.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.