IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday At Toronto street circuit Toronto Lap length: 1.786 miles Car number in parentheses

1. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 58.4293 seconds, 110.041 mph.

2. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 58.5948, 109.730.

3. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 58.6793, 109.572.

4. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 58.9215, 109.121.

5. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 59.3103, 108.406.

6. (20) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 59.5353, 107.996.

7. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 58.7663, 109.410.

8. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 58.7781, 109.388.

9. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 58.8221, 109.306.

10. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 58.9110, 109.141.

11. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 59.0444, 108.894.

12. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 59.0985, 108.795.

13. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 59.4811, 108.095.

14. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 58.9293, 109.107.

15. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 59.5508, 107.968.

16. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 59.0549, 108.875.

17. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 59.9761, 107.203.

18. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 59.2890, 108.445.

19. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:00.1853, 106.830.

20. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 59.6299, 107.825.

21. (31) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 1:01.1134, 105.208.

22. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 59.7317, 107.641.

