Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar Iowa 300 Results

July 21, 2019 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday
At Iowa Speedway
Newton, Iowa
Lap length: 0.894 miles
Starting position in parentheses

1. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 300 laps.

2. (8) Scott Dixon, Honda, 300.

3. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 300.

4. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 300.

Advertisement

5. (19) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 300.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

6. (6) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 300.

7. (20) Zach Veach, Honda, 300.

8. (7) Graham Rahal, Honda, 299.

9. (21) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 299.

10. (13) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 299.

11. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 299.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

12. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 299.

13. (16) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 299.

14. (15) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 299.

15. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 299.

16. (22) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 298.

17. (9) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 298.

18. (11) Colton Herta, Honda, 276, mechanical.

19. (17) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 262 contact.

20. (4) Takuma Sato, Honda, 216, contact.

21. (18) Marco Andretti, Honda, 205, handling.

22. (14) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 193, contact.

Race Statistics

Winners average speed: 137.664 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 56 minutes, 53.5753 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.8527 seconds.

Cautions: 5 for 45 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Pagenaud 1-2, Power 3-48, Newgarden 49-140, Power 141-143, Newgarden 144-253, Bourdais 254-255, Dixon 256-257, Newgarden 258-300.

Points: Newgarden 487, Rossi 458, Pagenaud 429, Dixon 389, Power 322, Sato 311, Hunter-Reay 298, Rahal 290, Hinchcliffe 279, Rosenqvist 255.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.