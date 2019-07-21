IndyCar Iowa 300 Results

|Saturday
|At Iowa Speedway
|Newton, Iowa
|Lap length: 0.894 miles
|Starting position in parentheses
1. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 300 laps.
2. (8) Scott Dixon, Honda, 300.
3. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 300.
4. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 300.
5. (19) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 300.
6. (6) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 300.
7. (20) Zach Veach, Honda, 300.
8. (7) Graham Rahal, Honda, 299.
9. (21) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 299.
10. (13) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 299.
11. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 299.
12. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 299.
13. (16) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 299.
14. (15) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 299.
15. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 299.
16. (22) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 298.
17. (9) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 298.
18. (11) Colton Herta, Honda, 276, mechanical.
19. (17) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 262 contact.
20. (4) Takuma Sato, Honda, 216, contact.
21. (18) Marco Andretti, Honda, 205, handling.
22. (14) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 193, contact.
Winners average speed: 137.664 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 56 minutes, 53.5753 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 2.8527 seconds.
Cautions: 5 for 45 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Pagenaud 1-2, Power 3-48, Newgarden 49-140, Power 141-143, Newgarden 144-253, Bourdais 254-255, Dixon 256-257, Newgarden 258-300.
Points: Newgarden 487, Rossi 458, Pagenaud 429, Dixon 389, Power 322, Sato 311, Hunter-Reay 298, Rahal 290, Hinchcliffe 279, Rosenqvist 255.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.