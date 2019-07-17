IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)
March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)
April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)
April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)
May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)
May 26 — Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)
June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 1 (Josef Newgarden)
June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 2 (Scott Dixon)
June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas (Josef Newgarden)
June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alexander Rossi)
July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto (Simon Pagenaud)
July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton
July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)
Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.
|Points Leaders
|Through July 14
1. Josef Newgarden, 434
2. Alexander Rossi, 430
3. Simon Pagenaud, 395
4. Scott Dixon, 348
6. Will Power, 306
5. Takuma Sato, 301
7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 285
8. Graham Rahal, 266
9. James Hinchcliffe, 244
10. Felix Rosenqvist, 239
11. Sebastien Bourdais, 232
12. Santino Ferrucci, 223
13. Colton Herta, 209
14. Spencer Pigot, 209
15. Marco Andretti, 194
16. Marcus Ericsson, 193
17. Zach Veach, 171
18. Ed Jones, 170
19. Tony Kanaan, 169
20. Matheus Leist, 156
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.