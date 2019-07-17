IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)

April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)

Advertisement

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)

May 26 — Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 1 (Josef Newgarden)

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 2 (Scott Dixon)

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas (Josef Newgarden)

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alexander Rossi)

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto (Simon Pagenaud)

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Points Leaders Through July 14

1. Josef Newgarden, 434

2. Alexander Rossi, 430

3. Simon Pagenaud, 395

4. Scott Dixon, 348

6. Will Power, 306

5. Takuma Sato, 301

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 285

8. Graham Rahal, 266

9. James Hinchcliffe, 244

10. Felix Rosenqvist, 239

11. Sebastien Bourdais, 232

12. Santino Ferrucci, 223

13. Colton Herta, 209

14. Spencer Pigot, 209

15. Marco Andretti, 194

16. Marcus Ericsson, 193

17. Zach Veach, 171

18. Ed Jones, 170

19. Tony Kanaan, 169

20. Matheus Leist, 156

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.