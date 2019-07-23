Listen Live Sports

Jaguars put Lee, Robinson, Armstead on PUP list before camp

July 23, 2019
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will open training camp with two offensive starters and a rookie on the physically unable to perform list.

The Jaguars placed veteran receiver Marqise Lee, left tackle Cam Robinson and fifth-round draft pick Ryquell Armstead on the PUP list Tuesday, two days before they open camp. Lee tore several ligaments in his left knee in a preseason game last August. Robinson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 2.

Armstead injured a hamstring during organized team activities and sat out a mandatory minicamp.

The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Donnell Greene and linebacker Jake Ryan on the non-football injury list. Ryan tore the ACL in his right knee early in Green Bay’s training camp last year, but it’s unclear what caused him to land on the non-football injury list.

Jacksonville also re-signed defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson, who appeared in three games as a rookie last season. Johnson fills the team’s final roster spot, which opened when undrafted rookie safety Zedrick Woods submitted retirement paperwork instead of reporting for camp.

