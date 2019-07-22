Listen Live Sports

Jaguars rookie safety Woods retires instead of reporting

July 22, 2019 8:19 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars safety Zedrick Woods, an undrafted rookie from Mississippi, has submitted retirement paperwork with the NFL instead of reporting to training camp.

The Jaguars made the announcement Monday after rookies arrived at the facility. Woods was placed on the team’s reserve/retired list.

Woods’ agent, Ron Butler, says his client has been dealing with a turf toe injury that prompted the decision.

Woods had a decent shot at making Jacksonville’s roster, especially since the team’s safety position is considered one of its thinnest. The group includes inexperienced starters Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson as well as veteran backup Cody Davis. Three more undrafted guys — C.J. Reavis, Andrew Wingard and Joshua Moon — would have been vying with Woods for the final roster spot.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

