Jets, 1st-rounder Quinnen Williams agree on 4-year deal

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams’ contract holdout lasted all of one practice.

The New York Jets and the first-round pick agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year contract worth $32.5 million fully guaranteed.

The former Alabama defensive tackle was the No. 3 overall selection in the NFL draft in April. He missed the Jets’ first practice of training camp, but is expected to rejoin the team Friday.

Williams’ deal includes a nearly $21.7 million signing bonus and a standard fifth-year team option.

The hang-up appeared to be the schedule of how the signing bonus would be paid. According to published reports, Williams wanted to receive the entire sum by the end of the year, while the team was looking to defer some of it into next year. NFL Network reported the sides reached a compromise in which 25% of the signing bonus was deferred to next year, with the other 75% paid when Williams officially signs.

Williams was regarded as possibly the best all-around player in this year’s draft. He was limited with a calf issue during minicamp last month, but is expected to have a major role — perhaps even as a starter — in Gregg Williams’ defense this season.

The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Williams was a force for the Crimson Tide last season as a nearly unblockable D-lineman who has an intriguing combination of quickness, power and strong hands. He wasn’t a starter before last season, but went on to win the Outland Trophy as college football’s best interior lineman. He had eight sacks last season for Alabama, and 19½ tackles for loss.

