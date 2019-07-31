Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. wins 5 races at Saratoga

July 31, 2019 7:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Irad Ortiz Jr. rode five winners from seven mounts at Saratoga on Wednesday.

His victories came with Team Win in the first, Kid Is Frosty in the $150,000 Statue of Liberty, Girlintheyellowtaxi in the fifth, Mascha in the seventh and Theaterintheround in the sixth.

He moved into second in the jockeys’ standings behind his brother and leading rider Jose Ortiz.

The last jockey to win five races in one day at the upstate New York track was Jose Ortiz on Aug. 21, 2017.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|1 IT & Cyber Day at Aberdeen Proving...
8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'