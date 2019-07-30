Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jonquel Jones powers Sun past Sky 100-94

July 30, 2019 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 27 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double this season, and the Connecticut Sun held off the Chicago Sky 100-94 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Connecticut had a 21-point lead in the second half until Chicago got as close as 94-90 on Courtney Vandersloot’s 3-pointer with 1:18 left. Jones grabbed an offensive rebound on the Sun’s next possession, was fouled and hit two free throws. She added two more foul shots as Connecticut made six straight in the final minute.

Jasmine Thomas added 18 points, and Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams each scored 12 for Connecticut (14-6), which reached the century mark for the first time this season.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (11-9) with 24 points and four 3-pointers. Vandersloot had 22 points and 11 assists.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'