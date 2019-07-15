Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas City Royals will extend protective netting at stadium

July 15, 2019 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are planning to extend the netting at Kauffman Stadium to better protect fans.

The decision comes after a fan was hit by a ball Sunday during the Royals’ game against the Detroit Tigers.

Spokesman Toby Cook told KSHB-TV the girl was kept at a hospital overnight for observation and was expected to be released Monday.

He said the club had commissioned a study on how to expand the netting before Sunday’s incident. The timing of extending the netting depends on engineering and design challenges. But Cook says more netting could be added before the season ends.

Advertisement

Following recommendations from Major League Baseball, the Royals in 2016 extended the netting from the outside edges of the dugouts and raised it behind home plate about 8 feet.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Information from: KSHB-TV, http://www.kshb.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hospital ship assigned sailors provide medical services at a temporary site

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.