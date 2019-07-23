Kelly scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (31-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-50, second in the AL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (4-11, 5.28 ERA) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-9, 3.77 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Baltimore will square off at Chase Field on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 22-25 on their home turf. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .373.

The Orioles are 16-32 in road games. Baltimore’s lineup has 123 home runs this season, Renato Nunez leads them with 23 homers. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-3. Robbie Ray earned his ninth victory and Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-4 with two triples and an RBI for Arizona. Aaron Brooks took his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 79 RBIs and is batting .292. Marte has 16 hits and is batting .432 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Nunez leads the Orioles with 23 home runs and has 55 RBIs. Trey Mancini is 8-for-33 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .260 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dylan Bundy: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

