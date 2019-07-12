Listen Live Sports

Kentucky AD next to lead NCAA D1 men’s hoops committee

July 12, 2019 2:47 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart has been selected to lead the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee.

It was announced Friday that Barnhart would work with committee chairman Kevin White, Duke’s athletic director, during the upcoming season before succeeding him in the 2020-21 season. Barnhart says being asked to serve in the role by his colleagues on the committee is one of the highest honors he has received.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee is in charge of selecting, seeding and bracketing schools each year for the NCAA Tournament.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

