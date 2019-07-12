Listen Live Sports

Kentucky HS board wants preapproval for esports players

July 12, 2019 12:14 pm
 
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control says esports participants will need written approval to compete in the League of Legends video game.

Kentucky held its first sanctioned high school esports title meet in February, but officials are still working out which games they feel comfortable with.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a Thursday meeting stopped short of banning League of Legends, which is a multiplayer online battle arena game developed and published by Riot Games.

Commissioner Julian Tackett says school officials like the game but statewide there is a divided opinion on whether it’s too violent.

The board decided to require written approval from principals, superintendents and parents before students can play.

School administrators also will receive preview videos and correspondence that includes “appropriate warnings” co-authored by the board, the Department of Education and the Center for School Safety.

