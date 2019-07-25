Listen Live Sports

Kentucky to visit Texas Tech in 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge

July 25, 2019 11:46 am
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kentucky will visit 2019 NCAA Tournament runner-up Texas Tech and Kansas will host Tennessee on Jan. 25 as part of the seventh annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The other Jan. 25 matchups between these two conferences include Kansas State at Alabama, TCU at Arkansas, Iowa State at Auburn, Baylor at Florida, LSU at Texas, Mississippi State at Oklahoma, Missouri at West Virginia and Oklahoma State at Texas A&M.

Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Vanderbilt are the four SEC teams that won’t be playing in this year’s challenge.

This will mark the second straight year that Tennessee and Kansas have faced off. Kansas beat Tennessee 87-81 in overtime at the NIT Season Tip Off last year in New York.

The LSU-Texas game matches two coaches who used to work together. LSU coach Will Wade was an assistant on Texas coach Shaka Smart’s staff at VCU from 2009-13.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

