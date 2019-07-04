Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kenyan records fastest time on American soil in Atlanta 10K

July 4, 2019 10:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya ran a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race in Atlanta on Thursday in 27 minutes, 1 second to break the U.S. record in the event.

The 19-year-old surpassed the previous mark of 27:04 set by Joseph Kimani in the same race, the AJC Peachtree Road Race, in 1996.

In addition to the first-place prize of $8,000, Kipruto received a $50,000 bonus for breaking the event record, which happened on the 50th anniversary of the race. Sixty-thousand runners were expected to finish.

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won the women’s race in 30:22, breaking the event record of 30:32 set by Lornah Kiplagat in 2002 and also receiving a $50,000 bonus.

Advertisement

Bonuses were also awarded to wheelchair champions Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. (18:11) and Manuela Schar of Switzerland (21:28) for breaking the event records.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.