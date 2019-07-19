Listen Live Sports

Key hole at British Open

July 19, 2019
 
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the British Open:

Hole: 18

Par: 4

Yards: 474

Stroke average: 4.2

Ranking: 3rd

Key Fact: Rory McIlroy came to the 18th needing a birdie to play on the weekend. He settled for par to finish off a 6-under 65 that left him one shot off the cut. Shane Lowry bogeyed the final hole, dropping back into a tie for the lead with J.B. Holmes at 8 under.

