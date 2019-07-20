Listen Live Sports

Key hole at the British Open

July 20, 2019
 
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the British Open::

HOLE: 10.

YARDAGE: 447.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.00.

RANK: 11.

KEY FACT: Shane Lowry was tied for the lead with Tommy Fleetwood and in thick rough right of the fairway. His shot landed ran up the slopes on the left side of the green and down the mound to about 8 feet for a birdie. He took the lead for good and was on his way to a 30 on the back nine. He shot 63 to lead by four shots.

