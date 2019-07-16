Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings sign free agent F Richaun Holmes

July 16, 2019 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have signed free agent forward Richaun Holmes.

General manager Vlade Divac announced the deal to add depth to his frontcourt on Tuesday. The Athletic reported Holmes will be paid $10 million over two seasons in Sacramento.

Holmes averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots per game last season for Phoenix. He also shot 60.8% from the field.

Holmes has played four seasons with Philadelphia and the Suns. He has a career average of 7.7 points per game.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.