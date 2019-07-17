Listen Live Sports

Kluber throws off mound for 1st time since breaking arm

July 17, 2019 8:44 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians say pitcher Corey Kluber threw a successful bullpen session at Progressive Field, the right-hander’s first time throwing from a mound since fracturing his right forearm on May 1.

The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner fired 20 fastballs, as scheduled, before Cleveland’s game against Detroit on Wednesday.

Kluber remains on the 60-day injured list and is several weeks away from potentially beginning a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Kluber was struck on his pitching forearm by a line drive off the bat of Miami’s Brian Anderson at Marlins Park. The 33-year-old spent several weeks in a hard cast, and has continued to run and work on his conditioning.

Kluber has a 2-3 record with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts this season. The Indians’ ace won the Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017, and finished third in the voting in 2016 and 2018.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

