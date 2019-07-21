Korn Ferry – Pinnacle Bank Championship Par Scores

Saturday Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet The Club at Indian Creek Omaha, Neb. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,581; Par 71 Final Round Kristoffer Ventura, $108,000 67-64-67-70—268 -16 Andres Gonzales, $52,800 67-67-69-67—270 -14 Chad Ramey, $52,800 66-67-70-67—270 -14 Jamie Arnold, $22,620 68-69-68-68—273 -11 Joseph Bramlett, $22,620 69-67-71-66—273 -11 Brett Coletta, $22,620 70-65-72-66—273 -11 Lanto Griffin, $22,620 67-68-64-74—273 -11 Ethan Tracy, $22,620 70-68-69-66—273 -11 Zac Blair, $13,886 70-66-72-67—275 -9 Brian Campbell, $13,886 70-65-74-66—275 -9 Scott Gutschewski, $13,886 70-65-73-67—275 -9 Tyson Alexander, $13,886 66-66-70-73—275 -9 Steven Ihm, $13,886 70-68-70-67—275 -9 Edward Loar, $13,886 67-70-70-68—275 -9 Byron Meth, $13,886 64-70-69-72—275 -9 MJ Daffue, $9,900 67-72-68-69—276 -8 Jonathan Randolph, $9,900 70-70-68-68—276 -8 Brett Drewitt, $8,100 71-69-70-68—278 -6 John Oda, $8,100 69-65-69-75—278 -6 Callum Tarren, $8,100 68-69-72-69—278 -6 Nicholas Thompson, $8,100 73-68-69-68—278 -6 Harry Higgs, $5,800 74-68-66-71—279 -5 Bo Hoag, $5,800 69-72-67-71—279 -5 Mark Hubbard, $5,800 69-69-73-68—279 -5 Denzel Ieremia, $5,800 69-69-69-72—279 -5 Zach Wright, $5,800 73-64-70-72—279 -5 Rhein Gibson, $4,520 71-66-73-70—280 -4 Scottie Scheffler, $4,520 69-71-70-70—280 -4 T.J. Vogel, $4,520 74-66-68-72—280 -4 Blake Cannon, $3,816 72-69-69-71—281 -3 Kyle Reifers, $3,816 69-70-72-70—281 -3 Davis Riley, $3,816 68-71-72-70—281 -3 Dawie van der Walt, $3,816 68-74-70-69—281 -3 Drew Weaver, $3,816 71-69-72-69—281 -3 Chris Baker, $2,990 71-70-72-69—282 -2 Rafael Campos, $2,990 72-70-69-71—282 -2 Trevor Cone, $2,990 73-69-70-70—282 -2 Billy Kennerly, $2,990 69-70-70-73—282 -2 Garrett Osborn, $2,990 72-68-70-72—282 -2 Conrad Shindler, $2,990 69-70-70-73—282 -2 Martin Flores, $2,164 70-72-69-72—283 -1 Ben Martin, $2,164 70-71-70-72—283 -1 Taylor Moore, $2,164 67-71-71-74—283 -1 Eric Steger, $2,164 69-71-69-74—283 -1 Max Greyserman, $2,164 68-70-75-70—283 -1 Ben Taylor, $2,164 70-71-71-71—283 -1 Andy Zhang, $2,164 73-69-65-76—283 -1 Steven Alker, $1,770 70-72-71-71—284 E Blayne Barber, $1,770 72-69-68-75—284 E Ben Kohles, $1,770 71-68-70-75—284 E Thomas Bass, $1,695 70-71-72-72—285 +1 Andre Metzger, $1,695 68-73-75-69—285 +1 Will Cannon, $1,644 70-71-76-69—286 +2 J.T. Griffin, $1,644 71-70-73-72—286 +2 Tyler McCumber, $1,644 68-74-74-70—286 +2 Paul Haley II, $1,602 69-71-74-73—287 +3 Will Zalatoris, $1,602 71-71-70-75—287 +3 William Harrold, $1,572 73-69-75-71—288 +4 Horacio León, $1,572 69-72-71-76—288 +4 Joseph Winslow, $1,572 69-72-73-74—288 +4 Jon Curran, $1,542 71-71-73-74—289 +5 Matt Hill, $1,542 72-70-74-73—289 +5 Michael Hebert, $1,518 70-72-72-76—290 +6 Marcelo Rozo, $1,518 70-72-76-72—290 +6 Vince India, $1,500 69-73-74-75—291 +7 Sam Love, $1,488 71-70-73-78—292 +8 Luke Kluver, $0 71-71-76-79—297 +13

