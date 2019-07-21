Korn Ferry – Pinnacle Bank Championship Scores

|Saturday
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet
|The Club at Indian Creek
|Omaha, Neb.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,581; Par 71
|Final Round
|Kristoffer Ventura, $108,000
|67-64-67-70—268
|Andres Gonzales, $52,800
|67-67-69-67—270
|Chad Ramey, $52,800
|66-67-70-67—270
|Jamie Arnold, $22,620
|68-69-68-68—273
|Joseph Bramlett, $22,620
|69-67-71-66—273
|Brett Coletta, $22,620
|70-65-72-66—273
|Lanto Griffin, $22,620
|67-68-64-74—273
|Ethan Tracy, $22,620
|70-68-69-66—273
|Zac Blair, $13,886
|70-66-72-67—275
|Brian Campbell, $13,886
|70-65-74-66—275
|Scott Gutschewski, $13,886
|70-65-73-67—275
|Tyson Alexander, $13,886
|66-66-70-73—275
|Steven Ihm, $13,886
|70-68-70-67—275
|Edward Loar, $13,886
|67-70-70-68—275
|Byron Meth, $13,886
|64-70-69-72—275
|MJ Daffue, $9,900
|67-72-68-69—276
|Jonathan Randolph, $9,900
|70-70-68-68—276
|Brett Drewitt, $8,100
|71-69-70-68—278
|John Oda, $8,100
|69-65-69-75—278
|Callum Tarren, $8,100
|68-69-72-69—278
|Nicholas Thompson, $8,100
|73-68-69-68—278
|Harry Higgs, $5,800
|74-68-66-71—279
|Bo Hoag, $5,800
|69-72-67-71—279
|Mark Hubbard, $5,800
|69-69-73-68—279
|Denzel Ieremia, $5,800
|69-69-69-72—279
|Zach Wright, $5,800
|73-64-70-72—279
|Rhein Gibson, $4,520
|71-66-73-70—280
|Scottie Scheffler, $4,520
|69-71-70-70—280
|T.J. Vogel, $4,520
|74-66-68-72—280
|Blake Cannon, $3,816
|72-69-69-71—281
|Kyle Reifers, $3,816
|69-70-72-70—281
|Davis Riley, $3,816
|68-71-72-70—281
|Dawie van der Walt, $3,816
|68-74-70-69—281
|Drew Weaver, $3,816
|71-69-72-69—281
|Chris Baker, $2,990
|71-70-72-69—282
|Rafael Campos, $2,990
|72-70-69-71—282
|Trevor Cone, $2,990
|73-69-70-70—282
|Billy Kennerly, $2,990
|69-70-70-73—282
|Garrett Osborn, $2,990
|72-68-70-72—282
|Conrad Shindler, $2,990
|69-70-70-73—282
|Martin Flores, $2,164
|70-72-69-72—283
|Ben Martin, $2,164
|70-71-70-72—283
|Taylor Moore, $2,164
|67-71-71-74—283
|Eric Steger, $2,164
|69-71-69-74—283
|Max Greyserman, $2,164
|68-70-75-70—283
|Ben Taylor, $2,164
|70-71-71-71—283
|Andy Zhang, $2,164
|73-69-65-76—283
|Steven Alker, $1,770
|70-72-71-71—284
|Blayne Barber, $1,770
|72-69-68-75—284
|Ben Kohles, $1,770
|71-68-70-75—284
|Thomas Bass, $1,695
|70-71-72-72—285
|Andre Metzger, $1,695
|68-73-75-69—285
|Will Cannon, $1,644
|70-71-76-69—286
|J.T. Griffin, $1,644
|71-70-73-72—286
|Tyler McCumber, $1,644
|68-74-74-70—286
|Paul Haley II, $1,602
|69-71-74-73—287
|Will Zalatoris, $1,602
|71-71-70-75—287
|William Harrold, $1,572
|73-69-75-71—288
|Horacio León, $1,572
|69-72-71-76—288
|Joseph Winslow, $1,572
|69-72-73-74—288
|Jon Curran, $1,542
|71-71-73-74—289
|Matt Hill, $1,542
|72-70-74-73—289
|Michael Hebert, $1,518
|70-72-72-76—290
|Marcelo Rozo, $1,518
|70-72-76-72—290
|Vince India, $1,500
|69-73-74-75—291
|Sam Love, $1,488
|71-70-73-78—292
|Luke Kluver, $0
|71-71-76-79—297
