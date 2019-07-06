Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry Tour _ Lecom Health Scores

July 6, 2019 9:59 pm
 
Saturday
At Peek’n Peak Resort
Findley Lake, N.Y.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
Third Round
Suspended Saturday- will conclude on Sunday
Ryan Brehm 70-66-64—200
Tim Wilkinson 65-67—132
Zach Wright 69-67-65—201
Byron Meth 67-67—134
Jamie Arnold 66-68 134
Blayne Barber 69-67-66—202
Maverick McNealy 66-68—134
Lanto Griffin 67-66—133
Will Cannon 67-65—132
Will Zalatoris 65-68—133
Henrik Norlander 69-68-66—203
MJ Daffue 70-65-68—203
Zac Blair 69-67-67—203
Kevin Lucas 66-68—134
Jordan Niebrugge 73-64-67—204
Michael McGowan 66-69—135
Nelson Ledesma 67-67—134
Matthew Campbell 64-69—133
Callum Tarren 69-70—139
Andres Gonzales 68-68-69—205
T.J. Vogel 66-70-69—205
Spence Fulford 69-67-69—205
Mark Hubbard 72-66-67—205
Greg Yates 72-66-67—205
Tyson Alexander 69-69-67—205
Grayson Murray 71-68—139
George Cunningham 70-67-69—206
Chase Seiffert 67-70-69—206
Oscar Fraustro 74-63-69—206
Matthew NeSmith 68-70-68—206
Ethan Tracy 71-67-68—206
William Kropp 69-67-70—206
Patrick Sullivan 70-66-70—206
Lee Hodges 68-68-70—206
Steve LeBrun 67-71-68—206
Sebastian Cappelen 72-66-68—206
Robby Shelton 68-66—134
Dawie van der Walt 66-68—134
Joseph Winslow 70-67-70—207
Chris Naegel 72-65-70—207
Michael Gligic 71-67-69—207
Oliver Bekker 71-65-71—207
Dan McCarthy 70-66-71—207
Chris Baker 74-64-69—207
Steve Wheatcroft 68-70-69—207
Rodolfo Cazaubón 71-67-69—207
Billy Kennerly 71-68—139
Charlie Saxon 72-67—139
Martin Flores 70-67-71—208
Jimmy Stanger 66-71-71—208
Brian Richey 68-68-72—208
Erik Barnes 70-68-70—208
Andrew Novak 66-67—133
Richard H. Lee 68-69-72—209
Michael Gellerman 66-71-72—209
Jimmy Gunn 65-69—134
Casey Wittenberg 71-68—139
Erik Compton 69-70—139
Ben Griffin 70-69—139
Thomas Walsh 69-70—139
Harrison Endycott 66-71-73—210
Ben Taylor 69-69-72—210
Jack Maguire 69-69-72—210
Kyle Westmoreland 72-66-72—210
JD Dornes 68-70-72—210
Rico Hoey 71-68—139
Tommy Gainey 71-68—139
Christian Brand 70-69—139
Cameron Percy 70-69—139
Seann Harlingten 70-69—139
Leaders at the time of suspension
Ryan Brehm 70-66-64 -16
Tim Wilkinson 65-67 -16
Zach Wright 69-67-65 -15
Byron Meth 67-67 -15
Jamie Arnold 66-68 -15
Blayne Barber 69-67-66 -15
Maverick McNealy 66-68 -14
Lanto Griffin 67-66 -14
Will Cannon 67-65 -14
Will Zalatoris 65-68 -14

