Korn Ferry Tour _ Lecom Health Scores

July 6, 2019 3:28 pm
 
Saturday
At Peek’n Peak Resort
Findley Lake, N.Y.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
Second Round
Will Cannon 67-65—132
Tim Wilkinson 65-67—132
Will Zalatoris 65-68—133
Lanto Griffin 67-66—133
Matthew Campbell 64-69—133
Andrew Novak 66-67—133
Robby Shelton 68-66—134
Dawie van der Walt 66-68—134
Kevin Lucas 66-68—134
Jimmy Gunn 65-69—134
Nelson Ledesma 67-67—134
Maverick McNealy 66-68—134
Byron Meth 67-67—134
Jamie Arnold 66-68—134
Michael McGowan 66-69—135
MJ Daffue 70-65—135
Zac Blair 69-67—136
Ryan Brehm 70-66—136
T.J. Vogel 66-70—136
Lee Hodges 68-68—136
Spence Fulford 69-67—136
Brian Richey 68-68—136
William Kropp 69-67—136
Patrick Sullivan 70-66—136
Dan McCarthy 70-66—136
Blayne Barber 69-67—136
Andres Gonzales 68-68—136
Zach Wright 69-67—136
Oliver Bekker 71-65—136
Henrik Norlander 69-68—137
Chase Seiffert 67-70—137
Michael Gellerman 66-71—137
Oscar Fraustro 74-63—137
George Cunningham 70-67—137
Jordan Niebrugge 73-64—137
Joseph Winslow 70-67—137
Harrison Endycott 66-71—137
Martin Flores 70-67—137
Richard H. Lee 68-69—137
Jimmy Stanger 66-71—137
Chris Naegel 72-65—137
Michael Gligic 71-67—138
Ben Taylor 69-69—138
Jack Maguire 69-69—138
Matthew NeSmith 68-70—138
Ethan Tracy 71-67—138
Kyle Westmoreland 72-66—138
Chris Baker 74-64—138
Steve Wheatcroft 68-70—138
Rodolfo Cazaubón 71-67—138
Erik Barnes 70-68—138
Mark Hubbard 72-66—138
Steve LeBrun 67-71—138
Sebastian Cappelen 72-66—138
JD Dornes 68-70—138
Greg Yates 72-66—138
Tyson Alexander 69-69—138
Rico Hoey 71-68—139
Tommy Gainey 71-68—139
Christian Brand 70-69—139
Casey Wittenberg 71-68—139
Erik Compton 69-70—139
Ben Griffin 70-69—139
Billy Kennerly 71-68—139
Cameron Percy 70-69—139
Grayson Murray 71-68—139
Callum Tarren 69-70—139
Seann Harlingten 70-69—139
Charlie Saxon 72-67—139
Thomas Walsh 69-70—139
Missed The Cut
John Merrick 69-71—140
Bo Hoag 70-70—140
Brad Hopfinger 68-72—140
Matt Harmon 68-72—140
Brock Mackenzie 72-68—140
Matt Hill 72-68—140
Jamie Sindelar 69-71—140
Drew Weaver 69-71—140
Ricky Barnes 73-67—140
Michael Miller 70-70—140
Eric Steger 70-70—140
Jared Wolfe 71-69—140
Justin Lower 70-71—141
Ryan Yip 72-69—141
Rhein Gibson 70-71—141
Braden Thornberry 73-68—141
Derek Bard 72-69—141
David Pastore 71-70—141
Kyle Reifers 69-72—141
James Driscoll 70-71—141
Michael Arnaud 72-69—141
Michael Johnson 73-68—141
Michael Hebert 72-69—141
William Harrold 71-70—141
Albin Choi 75-66—141
Eric Cole 69-72—141
Mark Hensby 72-70—142
J.T. Griffin 72-70—142
Chad Ramey 70-72—142
Andy Zhang 71-71—142
Armando Favela 72-70—142
Nicolas Echavarria 72-70—142
Andres Gallegos 71-71—142
Rafael Becker 76-66—142
Conrad Shindler 72-70—142
Shawn Warren 70-72—142
Parker McLachlin 70-72—142
Joseph Bramlett 73-69—142
Ben Polland 75-67—142
Spencer Levin 69-73—142
Davis Riley 74-68—142
Blake Palmer 72-70—142
Dylan Wu 71-71—142
Bryan Bigley 67-75—142
Jordan Gumberg 72-70—142
Tag Ridings 72-71—143
Jim Renner 70-73—143
Rick Lamb 69-74—143
Norman Xiong 70-73—143
Doug Ghim 72-71—143
Trey Valentine 73-70—143
Ángel Cabrera 69-74—143
Zachary Edmondson 75-68—143
Paul Imondi 72-71—143
Timothy Madigan 74-69—143
Matt Atkins 72-71—143
Rafael Campos 72-72—144
David Skinns 68-76—144
Trevor Cone 74-70—144
Steven Ihm 75-69—144
Jon Curran 69-75—144
Marcelo Rozo 75-69—144
Michael Buttacavoli 71-73—144
Kristoffer Ventura 73-72—145
Horacio León 69-76—145
Derek Ernst 71-74—145
Grant Hirschman 73-72—145
Vince Covello 73-73—146
Sam Love 74-72—146
Trevor Sluman 73-73—146
Chase Hanna 71-75—146
Austin Smotherman 76-70—146
Kevin Roy 76-70—146
Emmanuel Kountakis 72-74—146
Olin Browne, Jr. 75-72—147
Jonathan Hodge 77-70—147
Isaiah Logue 79-68—147
Paul Haley II 72-77—149
Brad Fritsch 74-76—150
Motin Yeung 74-77—151

