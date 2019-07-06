Korn Ferry Tour _ Lecom Health Scores

|Saturday
|At Peek’n Peak Resort
|Findley Lake, N.Y.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Will Cannon
|67-65—132
|Tim Wilkinson
|65-67—132
|Will Zalatoris
|65-68—133
|Lanto Griffin
|67-66—133
|Matthew Campbell
|64-69—133
|Andrew Novak
|66-67—133
|Robby Shelton
|68-66—134
|Dawie van der Walt
|66-68—134
|Kevin Lucas
|66-68—134
|Jimmy Gunn
|65-69—134
|Nelson Ledesma
|67-67—134
|Maverick McNealy
|66-68—134
|Byron Meth
|67-67—134
|Jamie Arnold
|66-68—134
|Michael McGowan
|66-69—135
|MJ Daffue
|70-65—135
|Zac Blair
|69-67—136
|Ryan Brehm
|70-66—136
|T.J. Vogel
|66-70—136
|Lee Hodges
|68-68—136
|Spence Fulford
|69-67—136
|Brian Richey
|68-68—136
|William Kropp
|69-67—136
|Patrick Sullivan
|70-66—136
|Dan McCarthy
|70-66—136
|Blayne Barber
|69-67—136
|Andres Gonzales
|68-68—136
|Zach Wright
|69-67—136
|Oliver Bekker
|71-65—136
|Henrik Norlander
|69-68—137
|Chase Seiffert
|67-70—137
|Michael Gellerman
|66-71—137
|Oscar Fraustro
|74-63—137
|George Cunningham
|70-67—137
|Jordan Niebrugge
|73-64—137
|Joseph Winslow
|70-67—137
|Harrison Endycott
|66-71—137
|Martin Flores
|70-67—137
|Richard H. Lee
|68-69—137
|Jimmy Stanger
|66-71—137
|Chris Naegel
|72-65—137
|Michael Gligic
|71-67—138
|Ben Taylor
|69-69—138
|Jack Maguire
|69-69—138
|Matthew NeSmith
|68-70—138
|Ethan Tracy
|71-67—138
|Kyle Westmoreland
|72-66—138
|Chris Baker
|74-64—138
|Steve Wheatcroft
|68-70—138
|Rodolfo Cazaubón
|71-67—138
|Erik Barnes
|70-68—138
|Mark Hubbard
|72-66—138
|Steve LeBrun
|67-71—138
|Sebastian Cappelen
|72-66—138
|JD Dornes
|68-70—138
|Greg Yates
|72-66—138
|Tyson Alexander
|69-69—138
|Rico Hoey
|71-68—139
|Tommy Gainey
|71-68—139
|Christian Brand
|70-69—139
|Casey Wittenberg
|71-68—139
|Erik Compton
|69-70—139
|Ben Griffin
|70-69—139
|Billy Kennerly
|71-68—139
|Cameron Percy
|70-69—139
|Grayson Murray
|71-68—139
|Callum Tarren
|69-70—139
|Seann Harlingten
|70-69—139
|Charlie Saxon
|72-67—139
|Thomas Walsh
|69-70—139
|Missed The Cut
|John Merrick
|69-71—140
|Bo Hoag
|70-70—140
|Brad Hopfinger
|68-72—140
|Matt Harmon
|68-72—140
|Brock Mackenzie
|72-68—140
|Matt Hill
|72-68—140
|Jamie Sindelar
|69-71—140
|Drew Weaver
|69-71—140
|Ricky Barnes
|73-67—140
|Michael Miller
|70-70—140
|Eric Steger
|70-70—140
|Jared Wolfe
|71-69—140
|Justin Lower
|70-71—141
|Ryan Yip
|72-69—141
|Rhein Gibson
|70-71—141
|Braden Thornberry
|73-68—141
|Derek Bard
|72-69—141
|David Pastore
|71-70—141
|Kyle Reifers
|69-72—141
|James Driscoll
|70-71—141
|Michael Arnaud
|72-69—141
|Michael Johnson
|73-68—141
|Michael Hebert
|72-69—141
|William Harrold
|71-70—141
|Albin Choi
|75-66—141
|Eric Cole
|69-72—141
|Mark Hensby
|72-70—142
|J.T. Griffin
|72-70—142
|Chad Ramey
|70-72—142
|Andy Zhang
|71-71—142
|Armando Favela
|72-70—142
|Nicolas Echavarria
|72-70—142
|Andres Gallegos
|71-71—142
|Rafael Becker
|76-66—142
|Conrad Shindler
|72-70—142
|Shawn Warren
|70-72—142
|Parker McLachlin
|70-72—142
|Joseph Bramlett
|73-69—142
|Ben Polland
|75-67—142
|Spencer Levin
|69-73—142
|Davis Riley
|74-68—142
|Blake Palmer
|72-70—142
|Dylan Wu
|71-71—142
|Bryan Bigley
|67-75—142
|Jordan Gumberg
|72-70—142
|Tag Ridings
|72-71—143
|Jim Renner
|70-73—143
|Rick Lamb
|69-74—143
|Norman Xiong
|70-73—143
|Doug Ghim
|72-71—143
|Trey Valentine
|73-70—143
|Ángel Cabrera
|69-74—143
|Zachary Edmondson
|75-68—143
|Paul Imondi
|72-71—143
|Timothy Madigan
|74-69—143
|Matt Atkins
|72-71—143
|Rafael Campos
|72-72—144
|David Skinns
|68-76—144
|Trevor Cone
|74-70—144
|Steven Ihm
|75-69—144
|Jon Curran
|69-75—144
|Marcelo Rozo
|75-69—144
|Michael Buttacavoli
|71-73—144
|Kristoffer Ventura
|73-72—145
|Horacio León
|69-76—145
|Derek Ernst
|71-74—145
|Grant Hirschman
|73-72—145
|Vince Covello
|73-73—146
|Sam Love
|74-72—146
|Trevor Sluman
|73-73—146
|Chase Hanna
|71-75—146
|Austin Smotherman
|76-70—146
|Kevin Roy
|76-70—146
|Emmanuel Kountakis
|72-74—146
|Olin Browne, Jr.
|75-72—147
|Jonathan Hodge
|77-70—147
|Isaiah Logue
|79-68—147
|Paul Haley II
|72-77—149
|Brad Fritsch
|74-76—150
|Motin Yeung
|74-77—151
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.