Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Highland Springs Country Club
|Springfield, Mo.
|Purse: $675,000
|Yardage: 7,115; Par 72
|Third Round
|Grant Hirschman
|63-68-67—198
|Harry Higgs
|66-68-65—199
|Jonathan Randolph
|64-66-69—199
|Andrew Svoboda
|68-67-65—200
|Dawie van der Walt
|65-70-66—201
|Steve Wheatcroft
|66-66-69—201
|Steven Alker
|67-71-64—202
|Conrad Shindler
|63-67-72—202
|Patrick Sullivan
|68-66-69—203
|Andres Gallegos
|64-70-69—203
|Martin Flores
|66-67-70—203
|Bryan Bigley
|69-70-65—204
|Zac Blair
|70-68-66—204
|Rafael Campos
|69-68-67—204
|Zach Wright
|67-68-69—204
|Wade Binfield
|69-66-69—204
|MJ Daffue
|64-70-70—204
|Michael Gligic
|70-69-66—205
|Henrik Norlander
|69-68-68—205
|William Kropp
|68-68-69—205
|Erik Compton
|70-68-68—206
|Thomas Bass
|69-69-68—206
|Trevor Cone
|70-67-69—206
|Bo Hoag
|68-69-69—206
|Chad Ramey
|66-70-70—206
|Zecheng Dou
|69-67-70—206
|Dylan Wu
|67-68-71—206
|Will Cannon
|68-65-73—206
|Austin Smotherman
|71-68-68—207
|Braden Thornberry
|72-67-68—207
|Connor Arendell
|69-69-69—207
|Kyle Reifers
|68-70-69—207
|Davis Riley
|68-68-71—207
|Rob Oppenheim
|69-67-71—207
|John Oda
|67-68-72—207
|Nicholas Thompson
|69-66-72—207
|Nick Arman
|69-65-73—207
|Jon Curran
|68-71-69—208
|Denzel Ieremia
|67-72-69—208
|Taylor Moore
|67-72-69—208
|T.J. Vogel
|69-69-70—208
|Scott Harrington
|70-68-70—208
|Tim Wilkinson
|70-68-70—208
|D.H. Lee
|69-68-71—208
|Rico Hoey
|72-65-71—208
|Chris Baker
|68-68-72—208
|Brad Hopfinger
|67-69-72—208
|Carl Yuan
|67-66-75—208
|Emmanuel Kountakis
|68-71-70—209
|Vincent Whaley
|68-71-70—209
|Horacio León
|70-69-70—209
|Michael Johnson
|66-72-72—210
|David Gazzolo
|66-72-72—210
|Edward Loar
|69-67-74—210
|Timothy Madigan
|64-75-72—211
|Michael Buttacavoli
|68-70-73—211
|Richard H. Lee
|70-69-72—211
|Steven Ihm
|70-68-73—211
|Matt Harmon
|66-71-74—211
|MJ Maguire
|70-67-74—211
|Bryden MacPherson
|65-71-75—211
|Joshua Creel
|68-68-75—211
|Brett Drewitt
|70-69-73—212
|Tyler McCumber
|68-71-73—212
|Nick Voke
|74-65-73—212
|J.T. Griffin
|69-69-75—213
|Eric Steger
|68-71-76—215
