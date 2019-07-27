Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

Saturday At Highland Springs Country Club Springfield, Mo. Purse: $675,000 Yardage: 7,115; Par 72 Third Round Grant Hirschman 63-68-67—198 Harry Higgs 66-68-65—199 Jonathan Randolph 64-66-69—199 Andrew Svoboda 68-67-65—200 Dawie van der Walt 65-70-66—201 Steve Wheatcroft 66-66-69—201 Steven Alker 67-71-64—202 Conrad Shindler 63-67-72—202 Patrick Sullivan 68-66-69—203 Andres Gallegos 64-70-69—203 Martin Flores 66-67-70—203 Bryan Bigley 69-70-65—204 Zac Blair 70-68-66—204 Rafael Campos 69-68-67—204 Zach Wright 67-68-69—204 Wade Binfield 69-66-69—204 MJ Daffue 64-70-70—204 Michael Gligic 70-69-66—205 Henrik Norlander 69-68-68—205 William Kropp 68-68-69—205 Erik Compton 70-68-68—206 Thomas Bass 69-69-68—206 Trevor Cone 70-67-69—206 Bo Hoag 68-69-69—206 Chad Ramey 66-70-70—206 Zecheng Dou 69-67-70—206 Dylan Wu 67-68-71—206 Will Cannon 68-65-73—206 Austin Smotherman 71-68-68—207 Braden Thornberry 72-67-68—207 Connor Arendell 69-69-69—207 Kyle Reifers 68-70-69—207 Davis Riley 68-68-71—207 Rob Oppenheim 69-67-71—207 John Oda 67-68-72—207 Nicholas Thompson 69-66-72—207 Nick Arman 69-65-73—207 Jon Curran 68-71-69—208 Denzel Ieremia 67-72-69—208 Taylor Moore 67-72-69—208 T.J. Vogel 69-69-70—208 Scott Harrington 70-68-70—208 Tim Wilkinson 70-68-70—208 D.H. Lee 69-68-71—208 Rico Hoey 72-65-71—208 Chris Baker 68-68-72—208 Brad Hopfinger 67-69-72—208 Carl Yuan 67-66-75—208 Emmanuel Kountakis 68-71-70—209 Vincent Whaley 68-71-70—209 Horacio León 70-69-70—209 Michael Johnson 66-72-72—210 David Gazzolo 66-72-72—210 Edward Loar 69-67-74—210 Timothy Madigan 64-75-72—211 Michael Buttacavoli 68-70-73—211 Richard H. Lee 70-69-72—211 Steven Ihm 70-68-73—211 Matt Harmon 66-71-74—211 MJ Maguire 70-67-74—211 Bryden MacPherson 65-71-75—211 Joshua Creel 68-68-75—211 Brett Drewitt 70-69-73—212 Tyler McCumber 68-71-73—212 Nick Voke 74-65-73—212 J.T. Griffin 69-69-75—213 Eric Steger 68-71-76—215

