Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

July 27, 2019 6:05 pm
 
1 min read
Saturday
At Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par 72
Third Round
Grant Hirschman 63-68-67—198
Harry Higgs 66-68-65—199
Jonathan Randolph 64-66-69—199
Andrew Svoboda 68-67-65—200
Dawie van der Walt 65-70-66—201
Steve Wheatcroft 66-66-69—201
Steven Alker 67-71-64—202
Conrad Shindler 63-67-72—202
Patrick Sullivan 68-66-69—203
Andres Gallegos 64-70-69—203
Martin Flores 66-67-70—203
Bryan Bigley 69-70-65—204
Zac Blair 70-68-66—204
Rafael Campos 69-68-67—204
Zach Wright 67-68-69—204
Wade Binfield 69-66-69—204
MJ Daffue 64-70-70—204
Michael Gligic 70-69-66—205
Henrik Norlander 69-68-68—205
William Kropp 68-68-69—205
Erik Compton 70-68-68—206
Thomas Bass 69-69-68—206
Trevor Cone 70-67-69—206
Bo Hoag 68-69-69—206
Chad Ramey 66-70-70—206
Zecheng Dou 69-67-70—206
Dylan Wu 67-68-71—206
Will Cannon 68-65-73—206
Austin Smotherman 71-68-68—207
Braden Thornberry 72-67-68—207
Connor Arendell 69-69-69—207
Kyle Reifers 68-70-69—207
Davis Riley 68-68-71—207
Rob Oppenheim 69-67-71—207
John Oda 67-68-72—207
Nicholas Thompson 69-66-72—207
Nick Arman 69-65-73—207
Jon Curran 68-71-69—208
Denzel Ieremia 67-72-69—208
Taylor Moore 67-72-69—208
T.J. Vogel 69-69-70—208
Scott Harrington 70-68-70—208
Tim Wilkinson 70-68-70—208
D.H. Lee 69-68-71—208
Rico Hoey 72-65-71—208
Chris Baker 68-68-72—208
Brad Hopfinger 67-69-72—208
Carl Yuan 67-66-75—208
Emmanuel Kountakis 68-71-70—209
Vincent Whaley 68-71-70—209
Horacio León 70-69-70—209
Michael Johnson 66-72-72—210
David Gazzolo 66-72-72—210
Edward Loar 69-67-74—210
Timothy Madigan 64-75-72—211
Michael Buttacavoli 68-70-73—211
Richard H. Lee 70-69-72—211
Steven Ihm 70-68-73—211
Matt Harmon 66-71-74—211
MJ Maguire 70-67-74—211
Bryden MacPherson 65-71-75—211
Joshua Creel 68-68-75—211
Brett Drewitt 70-69-73—212
Tyler McCumber 68-71-73—212
Nick Voke 74-65-73—212
J.T. Griffin 69-69-75—213
Eric Steger 68-71-76—215

